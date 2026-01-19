Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Elsewhen, john byrne

A Look Inside John Byrne's X-Men Elsewhen, Now In Colour

A look inside John Byrne's X-Men Elsewhen comic, now in full colour from MarvelArts at Abrams Books

Article Summary John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen fan project is officially coming to print in full colour from MarvelArts and Abrams.

The series picks up after Byrne's original X-Men run, exploring new storylines diverging from the Dark Phoenix Saga.

X-Men: Elsewhen imagines a universe where Jean Grey survives, changing the fate of the iconic X-Men characters forever.

A facsimile of Phoenix: The Untold Story is also being released, featuring the original ending of the Dark Phoenix Saga.

Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel would be publishing John Byrne's thirty-two issues of X-Men fanfic, starting with X-Men Elsewhen Vol 1, from the Marvel Arts graphic novel line from Abrams. There have been lots of versions of inked and coloured pages from all sorts of people, but here's how the comic will actually look when it is published in June this year.

X-Men: Elsewhen by John Byrne (Volume 1 of 3) – June 23, 2026

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions

In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?!

Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed.

John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way.

X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters―and his fans―in exciting new directions.

And before that, a Facsimile Edition of the long out of print Phoenix: The Untold Story, showing the original ending to the Dark Phoenix Saga in which Jean Grey did not die, and which provided the springboard for Elsewhen…

Phoenix: The Untold Story (1984) #1: Facsimile Edition by Chris Claremont, John Byrne

The story everyone knows – with an ending you may never have seen! The climactic chapter of the classic saga of the Dark Phoenix sent shock waves through comic book fandom with the heartbreaking death of Jean Grey. But originally, Chris Claremont and John Byrne planned a different outcome – which, years later, was revealed in PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY! With Jean's life in the balance, the X-Men fight a duel of honor on the Blue Area of the Moon against the mighty Gladiator and his allies in the Imperial Guard of the Shi'ar Empire! Cyclops will be at the side of the woman he loves until the battle's very end – but how will the story play out this time? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

