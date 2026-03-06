Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #20 Adds Multiple Robins And A Tragic Loss

Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta adds multiple Absolute Robins and a tragic loss to Gotham...

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20 features multiple Robins entering Gotham in the aftermath of a major tragedy.

A mysterious and tragic loss shakes Gotham, with speculation on which key character dies.

Story teases explosive secrets and possible Joker-controlled Robins, as hinted by Scott Snyder.

New variant covers revealed, including one by Fabrizio De Tommaso, hyping the monumental issue.

This is how Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta was listed in DC's May 2026 solicits and solicitations. And it has been going through ch-ch-changes.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) SCOTT SNYDER (A) NICK DRAGOTTA Cover (A) NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

But this is how Absolute Batman #20 has been updated on the system… the bolding choices are ours.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue.

$4.99 5/13/2026

So we now have a tragic loss to Gotham… and we have Robins. Multiple. Might this refer to what Scott Snyder said in an interview, "If Bruce is Joker now, and he is chaos and he is disruption, then Joker is the system and order. That means Joker would have a Batcave, he would have a mansion, he would be handsome, and be a socialite. Maybe he has Robins!" And who is the tragic loss? Martha Wayne? Harley Quinn? Selina Kyle? Barbara Gordon? Jim Gordon? I mean, I suppose, it could be a man if you wanted to avoid the obvious allegation of fridging. And are we going to see The Absolute Joker's Absolute Robins? Oh, and we have another cover revealed, by Fabrizio De Tommaso.

