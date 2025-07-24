Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: john byrne, sdcc

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC

A three-volume collection of the 32-issue X-Men: Elsewhen by John Byrne will be inked, colored, and re-lettered for 2026 release from Marvel Arts.

Article Summary John Byrne’s X-Men: Elsewhen to be collected by Marvel Arts in three volumes from Abrams, starting April 2026

Abrams announced the X-Men: Elsewhen series at their Marvel Licensing panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The collected series will include all 32 fan-favorite issues, fully inked, colored, and relettered.

You heard it here first at Bleeding Cool. Pip pip!

At the Abrams Marvel Licensing panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, the publisher announced a new collected graphic novel series by John Byrne, X-Men: Elsewhen. All 32 issues of the comic will be inked, colored, and relettered in three volumes from Abrams' Marvel Arts, with the first volume to release in April 2026. Bleeding Cool previously reported on the expectation of this announcement.

Of late, Abrams has published a number of graphic novels and chapter books based on Marvel Comics properties for a number of different age audiences, including All the Hulk Feels, Iron Man: Something Strange!, The Avengers: The Veracity Trap, Fantastic Four: Full Circle and Spider-Man: Panel by Panel.

John Byrne, who just celebrated his seventy-fifth birthday, has worked on many major superhero comics, notably X-Men, Fantastic Four, Alpha Flight, She-Hulk, West Coast Avengers and Namor at Marvel Comics, and Superman at DC Comics. He created the series Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Babe and more from the Legend imprint he co-founded at Dark Horse Comics where he also scripted the first issues of Mike Mignola's Hellboy. He worked on Star Trek for IDW Publishing where he revived Next Men. In recent years he has been creating his own fanfic version of X-Men, continuing where he left off.

Abrams: Marvel Licensed Publishing Panel

Thursday July 24, 2025 10:00am – 11:00amPDT

Room 25ABC

Creators Dan Santat (All the Hulk Feels), Dean Hale (Iron Man: Something Strange!), Chip Kidd (The Avengers: The Veracity Trap; Spider-Man: Panel by Panel), and Michael Cho (The Avengers: The Veracity Trap) explore the history of Marvel superheroes, their own personal histories working on Marvel's heroes, and how Marvel's past influences its future. They will be joined by Abrams staff…

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!