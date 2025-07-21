Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: john byrne, X-Men Elsewhen

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen – Finally Coming To Marvel Comics?

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen - Finally Coming To Marvel Comics? Maybe we will find out by Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary John Byrne created X-Men: Elsewhen as a fan comic, continuing his storyline from where he left Marvel's X-Men.

The series was shared online for free, with Byrne completing 32 issues by 2022 and fans inking pages.

Talks with Marvel about officially publishing Elsewhen arose but were not pursued, with reasons undisclosed.

Hints suggest Marvel may announce X-Men: Elsewhen at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con X-Men panel.

Back in 2018, John Byrne began work on a new X-Men comic book – but just for himself and his fans. It was called X-Men: Elsewhen. And the idea was that it would pick up from the moment John Byrne left the X-Men comic book, and would follow how he might have written and drawn it going on if he had his druthers. And he wrote and drew quite a lot of it, for free, posted in lettered pencils online, on the Fan Fic section of the Byrne Robotics Forum. One of the few comic creator-focused message boards still going. He let some of his fans have a go at inking it if they wanted.

As C.B. Cebulski was made Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, there was talk of Marvel approaching John to publish it officially. However for reasons that John Byrne seems unwilling to discuss, that did not. He wrote, "Let loose the dogs of war! (And no speculation on why I decided not to take this to Marvel.)" And the story continued, month in, month out, including a very different origin of Wolverine, as Byrne would have had it. To date, he has completed 32 issues by 2022.

Last October, he wrote, "I may soon have some relatively Big News about ELSEWHEN. Feel free to foam at the mouth!". Soon is a relative term, of course, and yesterday he posted "That "big news" I mentioned? Thursday. Nuff said."

Thursday is San Diego Comic-Con. Thursday is the big X-Men panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Might Marvel have an announcement that they are to publish X-Men: Elsewhen, inked and coloured, either for the panel or before then? Or might John Byrne be doing some other X-Men work for Marvel Comics, decades after his original run, his Hidden Years or his Jim Lee era collaboration? Not long until Thursday. Will John Byrne be on the panel???

Thursday, July 24

1:45PM – 2:45PM PT in Room 6A: MARVEL COMICS: X-Men

The next big X-Universe saga, Age of Revelation, is coming—and mutantkind is not ready! The X-Men have risen from the ashes, but what is the disastrous threat that lies in their future? Find out as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Conductor of X Tom Brevoort, and a lineup of uncanny talent including David Marquez and Ryan North shed light on the calamitous new epic with first-looks, reveals, insight on the titles leading into the event, and more! Plus—attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!