Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: abrams, Mike Maihack, thor

A Look Inside Mike Maihack's Spider-Man In Abrams July 2026 Solicits

A First Look inside Mike Maihack's new Spider-Man graphic novel, Mighty Mayhem in Abrams Books' July 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Mike Maihack's Spider-Man: Mighty Mayhem headlines Abrams Books' July 2026 solicits with a new Mighty Marvel Team-Up.

Spider-Man teams with Thor, Valkyrie, and the Warriors Three to recover Odin's artifacts across the Nine Realms.

The all-ages graphic novel pits Spidey against Enchantress in a fast, funny adventure packed with Marvel mythic chaos.

Abrams' July 2026 lineup also includes Patrick McDonnell's The Super Hero's Journey returning to the spotlight.

Abrams Books' July 2026 solicits and solicitations to the direct market of comic book stores through Lunar Distribution included the latest in their licensed original graphic novel line from Marvel Comics, joining Scholastic, Fantagraphics, Image Comics, IDW, Dark Horse, Clover Press and more, publishing Marvel Comics titles that Marvel doesn't want to…With Spider-Man: Mighty Mayhem in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up graphic novel series by cartoonist Mike Maihack, as Spider-Man journeys with Thor, Valkyrie, and the Warriors Three. Here is a massive preview followed by the Abrams Books listings.

SPIDER-MAN MIGHTY MAYHEM HC (A MIGHTY MARVEL TEAM-UP)

(W/A/CA) Mike Maihack

A fourth action-packed, original story in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up graphic novel series by celebrated cartoonist Mike Maihack, featuring Spider-Man as he journeys with Thor, Valkyrie, and the Warriors Three!No day is boring when you're Spider-Man and adventure is around every corner. But when Thor hops into the scene, transformed into a mini-Mjölnir-wielding frog, Spidey's day is about to get even more adventurous!After a heated battle against Enchantress, Thor's friends—Valkyrie and the Warriors Three—and Odin's most powerful artifacts have all been turned into humdrum house objects and scattered across the Nine Realms.With a knack for seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary, Spider-Man is on the hunt! How hard can finding the artifacts really be? But as Spidey and his mighty mates skate through Frost Giants territory and sweat through Surtur's sweltering home, they realize time is running out before Enchantress finds the destructive doodads for herself, putting Midgard—and the other realms—in danger. Author and artist Mike Maihack tells another action-packed and hilarious story in this fourth book in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up series.

$12.99 7/8/2026

SUPER HEROS JOURNEY HC

(W) Patrick McDonnell (A) Patrick McDonnell, Marvel Entertainment (CA) Patrick McDonnell

The art of the multi-award-winning, beloved Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell and the greatest super heroes of the Marvel Universe come together in this spectacular and bestselling graphic novel"The Super Hero's Journey is a genuinely moving treatise on the inspiration we can take from others, and an antidote for cynicism." —Alex Ross, Fantastic Four: Full CircleImbued with the creativity, artwork, and heart of Patrick McDonnell, this graphic novel love letter features the classic Marvel super heroes including the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, and is the synthesis of McDonnell's positive, inspirational sensibility and Marvel's blockbuster brand.Using the Marvel Universe as avatars, McDonnell muses on how comics changed his life and inspired him to become a cartoonist, instilling a moral sensibility that he carries through his work and his life.Visually striking, The Super Hero's Journey incorporates panels from classic Marvel comics as a tribute by McDonnell to his heroes—Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and the other creators of the Marvel Universe—alongside inspirational quotes from Eckhart Tolle, Thoreau, and others, presenting an adventure unlike any you have ever read."McDonnell's unexpected conceit flies high and makes a perfect landing." —Publishers Weekly [Starred Review]"A love letter to Marvel comics."—NEWSARAMA"A philosophical and spiritual look back at the Silver Age comics heroes that inspired him, McDonnell's weaves his own path to cartooning by intersecting his own art and renditions of Marvel's classic heroes with the original, iconic artwork of their comics, as the likes of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko's works weaves throughout McDonnell's history."—io9"McDonnell's graphic novel is a love letter to both Marvel's legendary creators and the valuable lessons found within their stories." — Screenrant"Inspiration, fun, and joy are to be found a plenty in Patrick McDonnell's all-new The Super Hero's Journey."—AIPT Comics"The Super Hero's Journey combines McDonnell's iconic cartooning style with work from legendary Marvel artists like Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Don Heck to tell a story about positivity that's as biographical and spiritual as it is action-packed and bombastic."—CBR"A profound and moving reading experience."—FORCES OF GEEK"Combining the magic of Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Steve Ditko with the lessons of the Dalai Lama, Patrick McDonnell's metatextual The Super Hero's Journey is a unique addition to the graphic novel medium."—CONSKIPPER"A gorgeous graphic celebration of Marvel Comics. What makes The Super Hero's Journey stand out is the way McDonnell marries the biographical elements of Lee, Kirby, and Ditko with his own autobiographical explorations of how their myth-making impacted on his life, as well as how those foundational superheroes resonated within the larger literary canon (hence the Joseph Campbell of it all)." — Boing BoingAlso Available:Fantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex RossPraise"The Super Hero's Journey is a powerful argument for how the comic book art form makes a positive impact in our lives. Patrick McDonell weaves the work of Jack Kirby and other Marvel artists together with his own to create a remarkable view into the wonder he felt as a young reader first experiencing these classic comics. It is a genuinely moving treatise on the inspiration we can take from others, and an antidote for cynicism."—Alex Ross, author of Fantastic Four: Full Circle—"The Super Hero's Journey is thrilling, hilarious, mind-blowing, weird and poignant—just like the stories that inspired it. Patrick McDonnell flexes the same artistic muscle that drew Kirby to collage, mashing up childhood memories, Silver Age stories, and his own works of fine art, fueling an explosion of creativity, wonder, and beauty. When I finished the first time, I immediately read it again to re-experience its generous heartbeat. After my own journey, all I can say is Make Mine McDonnell!"—Glen David Gold, author of Carter Beats the Devil and I Will Be Complete—"An amazing, uplifting testament to the power of comics."—–Forbes"Mutts cartoonist Patrick McDonnell has long sought to connect his own spiritual journey with the worlds that inspired him to become a comic artist in the first place—and while he got to do the former in Heart to Heart, a cartooning collaboration with the Dalai Lama, his next graphic novel comes at it from a more comic-booky angle, although no less spiritual… A philosophical and spiritual look back at the Silver Age comics heroes that inspired him, McDonnell's weaves his own path to cartooning by intersecting his own art and renditions of Marvel's classic heroes with the original, iconic artwork of their comics, as the likes of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko's works weaves throughout McDonnell's history." ——io9"McDonnell is both a gifted cartoonist and a scholar of the medium. He also has a generous view of human nature that is in short supply these days, and the story ends up being a neat summary of everything that made Marvel comics of that era so memorable and endearing. Perfect for fans of any age." —–ICv2"Surprising and memorable."—–Geek Girl Authority $29.99 7/29/2026

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