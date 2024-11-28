Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

A Look Inside One World Under Doom or The Rise Of Emperor Doom

It's either called One World Under Doom #1 or The Rise Of Emperor Doom #1, by Ryan North and R. B. Silva from Marvel Comics in February

It's either called One World Under Doom #1 or The Rise Of Emperor Doom #1, by Ryan North and R. B. Silva though there seems to be some debate on the matter. But it will be published in February and will properly kick off Mafrvel's Doctor Doom event of 2025 ahead of the new Fantastic Four movie and both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War…

And now we have a first look inside some of those pages… partially completed… with a gathering of Avengers, Fantastic Four and Spider-Men… One World Under Doom or The Rise Of Emperor Doom is published in February. with plenty of Marvel titles leading up to it.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240594

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $5.99

