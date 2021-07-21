A Love and Rockets Original by Jaime Hernandez Hits Auction

"Just when I thought it was all downhill from here, on my last night, I woke up in the dark drenched in sweat from a succession of uncomfortable dreams that were all about one thing – drowning." Man, oh, man. It's easy to see from Jaime Hernandez's words why Love and Rockets is one of the most iconic and lasting indie comics ever produced. With writing that seeks to mine the human experience for deep truths and unique and expressive artwork that has bucked trends for decades, Love and Rockets is the kind of comic that would floor anyone who dismisses the medium as a superhero-driven form. The series began in 1981, and in the now forty years that have followed its debut, the Hernandez Brothers (Jaime, Gilbert, and Mario) have continued it in various forms for years. Today, an original from the mid-2000s La Maggie La Loca storyline is up for auction over at Heritage.

Here's how Heritage Auctions describes this Jaime Hernandez original in their listing:

Jaime Hernandez New York Times Magazine – Love and Rockets Story Page Maggie Original Art (New York Times, 2007).

Maggie's jungle adventure with Rena Titañon was serialized across several issues of The New York Times magazine in 2006-07. This installment was reprinted in Love and Rockets Vol.2 #20 as the story "La Maggie La Loca". The page was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 10". Signed and dated in the last panel. In Excellent condition.

This listing is now available for bid over at Heritage Auctions, where you can stake your claim. Best of luck to everyone bidding for this Hernandez original from one of independent comics' most formative and iconic series ever, Love and Rockets!