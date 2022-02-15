A New Costume For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Today sees the final issue of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The comic book has been an emotional and physical journey,. with Supergirl often pushed out of the way of the series before reclaiming the book as her own, redefining the character. And in the final issue, with a supergirl physically torn apart…

So… it's a time for her to put herself back together. And that's going to mean a new wardrobe.

The choice of costume for Supergirl has often been a controversial one, originally the body and skirt was all blue, criticised for being too masculine, and later broken up with red.

But the comic book itself has often changed her costume, sometimes panel to panel., and specifically using versions sent in by readers, especially in the sixties and seventies.

And with those lucky few to see their work used in the comic book credited in its first appearance as well.

As various versions of Supergirl were introduced after her death in Crisis Of Infinite Earths, there were repeated changes in costumes and a shortening of skirts, leading to significant controversy and for then-DC Comics editor Matt Idelson to state that he "never want[ed] to see Supergirl's panties again". The Michael Turner version was one that came up a lot.

We had a militaristic New 52 version…

And a DC Rebirth keeping the seams, but looking to bring back classic lines, with a much longer skirt

And for Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #8, a new look that reflects some of those seventies designs sent in by readers, this time from Bilquis Elvey.

Well, Krypto seems to like it… has a certain statesman like feel to it, for the Woman Of Tomorrow…

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8 (OF 8) CVR A BILQUIS EVELY
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely
Krem's fate revealed! As Supergirl continues her battle against the Brigands, Ruthye squares off against this most vile villain in hopes of avenging her father and completing their mission. Will justice be served on both accounts? Or will our heroes fail? You won't want to miss thrilling conclusion of the acclaimed miniseries that has changed Kara Zor-El for good!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/15/2022

 

