A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers) At the end of The New Champion of Shazam!, Mary Marvel was looking for a new name. Both for herself and because of lawyers.

At the end of The New Champion of Shazam!, Mary Marvel was looking for a new name. Mary Batson can't be called Mary Marvel anymore due to trademark issues. Captain Marvel (the DC version) had to be called Shazam. In different times and realities, Mary Batson has been known as Captain Marvel, Black Mary, Sergeant Marvel, Lady Shazam and Sergeant Shazam. Bleeding Cool suggested Shazadame. But by the end of that series published last year, she knew her name. From The New Champion of Shazam! #4, when a decision has to be made.

She's Shazam. Of course now, after the events of Lazarus Planet, she – like Billy – can't use that name without transforming. Hence why Billy Batson is now known as The Captain (or Cap'n) . So what about Mary Batson? Well first, Wonder Woman also looking a bit Shazammy herself, in a new look with the lightning bolt across her chest…

And as for Mary Batson? It turns out you can't beat the classics. And as lomg as you don't use it on the cover or refer to the name in listings, then it shouldn't be a trademark issue either…

… Mary Marvel is back. The lawyers can go swivel. Wonder Woman #798 by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Josie Campbell, Amancay Nahuelpan and Caitlin Yarsky is published on Tuesday.

WONDER WOMAN #798 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (REVENGE OF THE GODS)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Josie Campbell (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Yanick Paquette

BRING ON THE THUNDER! A Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods tie-in! To save Themyscira, Wonder Woman must join forces with an unexpected ally: a sworn enemy of the Amazons! But to finally defeat the gods, Diana needs the new champion of Shazam at her side. Will the heroines find each other before it's too late? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/18/2023