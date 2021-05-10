A Nice Change of Scenery in Batman The Detective #2 [Preview]
For decades now, Batman has fulfilled his singular purpose, which is to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals, in the same boring locale. Gotham City, with its dimly-lit alleyways and excessive number of gargoyles on buildings, is an admittedly perfect place for dangling informants off of rooftops to pump them for information, but wouldn't it be nice to dangle criminals off of different rooftops for a change? That's what you'll find occurring here in this preview of Batman the Detective #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Enjoy.
BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #2 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert
The bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert continue their epic Batman adventure! Batman's European adventure continues as the mystery around the organization known as Equilibrium deepens! Just who are these enigmatic villains, and why are they out to erase the Dark Knight's legacy? And how does Henri Ducard play into all this—can this face from Bruce Wayne's past be the key to it all? Important note: The first issue of this series will reach comics with the updated name Batman: The Detective.
In Shops: 2021-05-11
SRP: $3.99