A Nice Change of Scenery in Batman The Detective #2 [Preview]

For decades now, Batman has fulfilled his singular purpose, which is to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals, in the same boring locale. Gotham City, with its dimly-lit alleyways and excessive number of gargoyles on buildings, is an admittedly perfect place for dangling informants off of rooftops to pump them for information, but wouldn't it be nice to dangle criminals off of different rooftops for a change? That's what you'll find occurring here in this preview of Batman the Detective #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Enjoy.