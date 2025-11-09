Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: graphic novel, Quick And Easy Guide

A Quick And Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships In Comics From Oni

A Quick And Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships in Comics by Mariah-Rose Marie and Oni Press

Article Summary Explore healthy relationships with Mariah-Rose Marie's new graphic novel from Oni Press, out December 2nd.

Gain actionable tips on communication, boundaries, and care across friendships, romance, and communities.

The book combines humor and heart, offering relatable stories from the multicultural world of Sun Heights.

An inclusive guide perfect for all ages seeking to strengthen bonds and improve emotional well-being.

A Quick And Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships, the latest in the Oni Press A Quick & Easy Guide graphic novel series, arrives on the 2nd of December, from cartoonist Mariah-Rose Marie (Cook Like Your Ancestors, Be Gay Do Comics) and hitting FOC for comic book stores this weekend… which is how Bleeding Cool has had a sneak preview.

"A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships takes place on a romp through the fictional multicultural neighborhood of Sun Heights where – like in all communities – everybody is going through something," said Mariah-Rose Marie. "It's full of relatable little stories of drama, humor, heartbreak, and healing, with a feel somewhere between Richard Scarry's Busy Busy Town and MTV's "Downtown". People of all ages and upbringings will be able to finish this book with insight on how to be more thoughtful and caring with ourselves, and therefore, with those around us too. It feels like the perfect moment to be sharing this book, and I can't wait for folks to have it in their hands!"

"The latest volume of the critically acclaimed, bestselling A Quick & Easy Guide series of educational comics, in A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships, Mariah-Rose Marie (Cook Like Your Ancestors, Be Gay Do Comics) offers an expansive, inclusive, and heartfelt guide to navigating, recognizing, and reinforcing positive patterns in friendships, romances, families, work connections, and our broader communities, all while taking care of your own head and heart in the process. From tips for engaging in difficult conversations, advice on communicating boundaries, and resources for strengthening bonds, this guide can help you make your relationships stronger and healthier than ever."

A Quick And Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships, by Mariah-Rose Marie is out from Oni Press on the 2nd of December.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!