A Race to the Death in Heroes Reborn #3 [Preview]

Is this the end of Blur in this preview of Heroes Reborn #3, in stores next week from Marvel Comics? If it was, would you care? Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event continues to rock the Marvel Universe to its foundations in ways that we're sure will have major impact for weeks to come. Check out a preview of the latest issue below, true believers.
HEROES REBORN #3 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210516
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Federico Vicentini, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
Chaos magic at Mach 5! Blur, the swiftest mortal alive, must win a race through the mind-bending Dread Dimension in order to save his soul from the hypersonic hexes of the Speedster Supreme, the Silver Witch. Plus a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $4.99
