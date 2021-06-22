A Secret Rendezvous in Star Wars Adventures #5 [Preview]

Padme and Anakin pretend to attend a boring political event on Naboo for a choice to sneak off on a date in this preview of Star Wars Adventures #5. But something sinister is going on, and it's not just the fact that the Annual Festival of Light is not accessible to droids who can't climb stairs. The comic is in stores on Wednesday and features two stories.
STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA
IDW PUBLISHING
NOV200403
NOV200404 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR B BEAVERS – $3.99
(W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla
Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night celebrating a recent victory. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws with their sights on a holocron in the Jedi temple! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw base and rescue him.
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for NOV200404 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR B BEAVERS, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee (A / CA) Ethen Beavers, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200403 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA, by (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.