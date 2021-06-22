A Secret Rendezvous in Star Wars Adventures #5 [Preview]

Padme and Anakin pretend to attend a boring political event on Naboo for a choice to sneak off on a date in this preview of Star Wars Adventures #5. But something sinister is going on, and it's not just the fact that the Annual Festival of Light is not accessible to droids who can't climb stairs. The comic is in stores on Wednesday and features two stories.

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200403

NOV200404 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR B BEAVERS – $3.99

(W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night celebrating a recent victory. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws with their sights on a holocron in the Jedi temple! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw base and rescue him.

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99