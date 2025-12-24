Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, j jonah jameson, joe kelly, john romita jr

A World Without Peter Parker (Amazing Spider-Man #18 Spoilers)

A World Without Peter Parker (Amazing Spider-Man #18 Spoilers) as J Jonah Jameson has a speech to make to Norman Osborn

Article Summary Peter Parker is absent as Spider-Man, leaving New York and his allies to fill the void in Amazing Spider-Man #18

J Jonah Jameson delivers a heartfelt speech about Spider-Man's true impact on the world and his personal journey

Norman Osborn steps up as the city's current Spider-Man, facing skepticism and new threats from all sides

The Spider-Family and supporting cast confront new roles and directions in Peter Parker's absence

Peter Parker, The Amazing Spider-Man, is in space. Scared off by a big bad. And in his wake, humanity is trying their best to fill in. Norman OSborn is wearing the suit, Ben O'Relly is wearing, well, another kind of suit, and the Spider-Family are skulking around on rooftops. And that gives J Jonah Jameson the chance to give big speeched about what he sees Spider-Man as, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #18 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr from Marvel Comics, sharing a festive brandy,

To be fair, he has been on a journey since his first confession about how he truly sees Spider-Man and how that once fuelled his hatred of the man.

Of course now that J Jonah Jameson knows who Spider-Man is, and Norman Osborn has been on an even bigger journey, their admiration for Spider-Man, for Peter Parker, is brought them closer together…

And allowed J Jonah Jameson to become Spider-Man 's – and Peter Parker's – biggest fan. Well second biggest, he does put Captain America one notch ahead… and both ahead of his son, which is a big move for him.

And even as the Spider-folk take on a new member halfway between Spider-Man and Captain America to discuss a certain Norman Osborn…

And the science aspect of his life is also finding a new direction in his absence…

J Jonah Jameson concludes his speech. About how Spider-Man has saved them all in ways the world will never know.

The Amazing Better Men. I notice Mary Jane Watson doesn't get to chime in this week… Amazing Spider-Man#18 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. is published by Marvel Comics this week.

Amazing Spider-Man#18 by Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr.

ONCE A GOBLIN… Norman Osborn may not be the real Spider-Man, but he's the Spider-Man NYC's got. Despite Norman doing his very best to do good, everyone, including Peter Parker's allies, is trying to take him down. And someone or something(s) is hunting GOBLINS…and they're finally ready to spring their terrifying trap!

