A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July

Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E. Judgment Day event begins with a prelude issue Eve Of Judgment this June before pretty much every single Marvel comic book title ties into it in July. Consider this Marvel easing you in to spending your entire disposable income on a series of comic books in July. Maybe they'll do some special variant covers made out of ramen so you can cut your food budget too.

Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: Judgment Day kicks off in a special prelude issue this June before taking over the Marvel Universe come July The pieces of the upcoming event will fall into place in June's A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1, a prelude issue where Gillen will team up with artist Pasqual Ferry to present the first shot of the apocalyptic conflict to come. After that, the saga will be told across six explosive issues in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the main event series launching in July, as well as tie-in issues unleashed across the Marvel Universe. An extraordinary odyssey that will leave a profound emotional impact on the Marvel mythology, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will tie together radical plot developments from the last few years including the X-Men's discovery of immortality, the Eternals' newfound knowledge about their purpose, and the Avengers' assembling a powerful lineup at their base in the body of a fallen Celestial. The Avengers have become a more powerful global force than ever from their base inside a long-dead Celestial. The X-Men have achieved a form of immortality on their utopian island nation of Krakoa. And the Eternals have begun a new cycle of life as they continue their sworn mission to eliminate the Deviants. But when the Eternals learn that mutantkind itself is a form of excess deviation, a vicious assault on Krakoa ensues – with Earth's Mightiest Heroes trapped in the middle. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn! "There's a classic metaphor to describe the Marvel Universe – a toybox, which creators take toys out of, play with and put back. I get it, but it's never quite how I've seen it – I think 'play' in another way. I think of a music shop, with all these instruments with their different qualities suggesting different songs, different stories," Gillen explained. "For all the Marvel instruments I've played, I've never written an event. Writing an event is something different. It's not like playing an instrument. It's having all the instruments in the Marvel music shop. That's not like writing a song. That's like writing a symphony. I looked at everything in Eternals and Immortal X-Men and everything else all the X and Avengers writers have done and thought… yeah, this is an event. In fact, an event is the only way to do justice to this."

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

On Sale 6/29

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale July

On Sale 6/1

X-MEN #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present the grand climax to the Krakoan X-Men's first year in X-MEN #12! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

On Sale 6/22

AVENGERS #57

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón introduce History's Mightiest Heroes in AVENGERS #57! The Avengers are lost in time, and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders.

On Sale 6/29

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Kieron Gillen teams up with artist Michele Bandini for a Hellfire Gala story ripe with drama, revelations, and betrayal from a shocking uninvited guest in IMMORTAL X-MEN #4! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all…

Cover by MARK BROOKS