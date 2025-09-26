Posted in: Comics | Tagged: a1, A1Deadline, deadline

A1 And Deadline Relaunch Together As A1Deadline, Sign Up Here

As much-teased on Bleeding Cool, Dave Elliott and Chris Northrop are merging two of the most influential UK comic magazines of the eighties and nineties, A1 and Deadline, and launching this autumn on Kickstarter, as A1Deadline, an 80-page special with comics, culture, music, and art, promising "no algorithmic storytelling. No censorship. No compromise. No AI. Real voices from legends alongside new stories, the book revisits classic material while bridging the anarchic energy of the originals with the next wave of creators pushing the medium forward."

"The last few years have been a hell-hole for creators, publishers, and retailers. So we decided not to take a traditional publisher/distributor route," says Dave Elliott, co-creator of A1Deadline. "Working with Horrible Future and building this Kickstarter ourselves lets us put the artists first, creating a space to make art and tell stories without censorship, in a place where everything between the covers is creator-owned. A place where they can truly feel free. With A1Deadline, a new or unknown talent can have their work sandwiched between a Tank Girl and a Bill Sienkiewicz strip. We're just here to elevate and amplify. Comics need a magazine like this. Since we started talking to creators, the project has grown massively — beyond anything we could have imagined."

"This isn't just a book I'm proud to work on — it's fearless, loud, and alive," adds Chris Northrop, the project manager and designer. "A1Deadline Special Edition is a place to mouth off, push back, and speak to the world we're living in, just like A1Deadline did in the '90s."

A1Deadline Special will include Shaky Kane, Rufus Dayglo, Alison Sampson, Alan Martin, Mark A. Nelson , Steve Pugh, Ed Hillyer, Eryk Donovan, Alice Pasquini, and more. The finished volume will contain, bew comics, coloured and restored black-and-white favourites, comics, articles, and features exploring the intersection of comics, music, and culture and over 15 stories to be revealed. " The anthology is structured to echo the chaotic, genre-bending spirit of its roots while introducing modern themes and experimental formats for new audiences.

A1 was originally created by Dave Elliott and Garry Leach in 1986, and launched in 1989, was a creator-owned anthology including the likes of Moebius, Alan Moore, Eddie Campbell, and Bill Sienkiewicz ran wild. Deadline was created by Brett Ewins and Steve Dillon in 1988, mashed comics, youth culture, and indie music into a punk-fueled magazine that gave the world Tank Girl.

The A1Deadline Kickstarter campaign will launch soon and run for several weeks. Those who pre-register now at A1Deadline.com will get a free print by Rufus Dayglow and be entered to win one of five limited SDCC-exclusive Funko Pop Tank Girl with Tank, made available by our friends at FUNKO for this campaign! Pre-reg offers require a pledge on day one, winners will be announced upon campaign conclusion/funding and contacted by Atomeka. Alerts can be set up here.

