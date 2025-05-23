Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, deadline, mcm

MCM/ComicsPRO: The Return Of Deadline And A1 Comics With Dave Elliott

The return of Deadline Magazine and A1 Comics together, announced today at MCM London Comic Con and ComicsPRO by Dave Elliott.

A1 DEADLINE Summer Special will hit Kickstarter in July, with a 48-page color magazine due for September release.

Major comics legends including Steve Dillon, Mark Stafford, and Kevin Eastman are set to contribute new stories.

Deadline Magazine was a key indie comics and music magazine, now merging with A1's acclaimed anthology format.

Announced at ComicsPRO at MCM London Comic Con today by Dave Elliott. And filmed exclusively for Bleeding Cool above. The return of his legendary comics anthology A1, as well as the comics/music magazine that birthed Tank Girl, Deadline, in one title. The A1 DEADLINE Summer Special will be coming to Kickstarter in July for a September release. 48 pages, colour, magazine format. Larger, 120-page special to launch on Kickstarter in October. With much more information to come… but with creators including Steve Dillon, Mark Stafford, Escorza Bros, Dave Dorman, Ed Hillyer (Ilya), Toby Cypress, Steve Pugh, Kek-W, D'Israeli, Kevin Eastman, Philip Bond, Chris Northrop, Mark Nelson, Shaky Kane, Scott Hampton, Andy Kuhn, Jack Kirby, Bill Sienkiewicz, Rhoald Marcellius, Ron Marz, Rufus Dayglo, Michael T. Gilbert, Simon Bisley, Simon Furman, Tom Raney, Garrie Gastonny, Jerry Paris, Alex Horley, Alti Firmansyah, Una Fricker, George Pratt, Dan Whitehead, Rian Hughes, Steve Ditko, and Mark Schey.

Deadline Magazine was a revelation in its day, on the cusp of Britpop, crossing over indie music and indie comics, at a perfect level. Originally published between 1988 and 1995, and created by 2000 AD artists Brett Ewins and Steve Dillon, Deadline featured a mix of comic strips and written articles aimed at adult readers, made stars of Jamie Hewlett, Ilya, Shaky Kane and Phillip Bond, as well as introducing many Brits to Peter Bagge with Hate and Evan Dorkin with Milk And Cheese.

A1 was a graphic novel anthology series published by British company Atomeka Press, created in 1989 by Garry Leach and Dave Elliott, and published comics such as Brian Bolland's Zirk, Garry Leach's Warpsmiths, and The Bojeffries Saga by Alan Moore and Steve Parkhouse. In 1992, a second series of A1 appeared under Marvel Comics's Epic Comics imprint, edited by Dave Elliott. In 2004, Atomeka started publishing A1 again, which debuted Steve Pugh's Shark-Man.

This new combination? I will be all over it. Anc check out Part One of his announcement earlier today…

