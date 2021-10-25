Ablaze Comics Gives Breaker An Omnibus In Their January 2022 Solicits

Ablaze Comics has collected the Breaker series in an new Omnibus volume, as well as continuing Animal Castle, Laura and He Who Fights With Monsters in Ablaze's January 2022 solicitations, below…

BREAKER OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A) Jin-Hwan Park

In The Breaker omnibus Vol 2, Chun-woo has gone missing, following his in-tense and deadly fight with the dreaded Gijoo. Meanwhile, Si-woon has been confronted with his inner demons ever since Si-Ho Lee administered a remedy that generates so much Qi that the high school student may well explode from within! Future invincible warrior…or time bomb? The Breaker is already a bestselling hit in South Korea, and has been translated into many other languages such as French, German, Italian, Spanish and more…and now ABLAZE is happy to bring this amazing manhwa title to Eng-lish readers worldwide!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ANIMAL CASTLE #2 CVR A DELEP SILVIO THE BULL (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Xavier Dorison (A / CA) Felix Delep

On the Farm all animals were equal. In the Castle some are more equal than others.

After witnessing the deaths of animals she knew as friends for seemingly nothing, Miss B. becomes a conflicted cat. Things are further complicated when questions are raised about the state of the farm, bringing down severe retaliation by Presi-dent Silvio's hounds. Miss B. has to ask herself what's worse: doing something that could cost a life or do nothing at all?

For fans of the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award winning Beasts of Burden comes an animal fable at once familiar and surprising! You may think you know the story but set aside your assumptions, this animal uprising is unlike any you have read!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUILLEM MARCH LAURA #3 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

Before Batman, the hit Joker series, and Karmen, there was theheartfelt story of Laura, the book that led Guillem March to the mainstream comics world!

The story of Irene explores the nature of inspiration and creating art outside of one's comfort zone, thanks to some advice from a role model and a cameo by Guillem himself. In Muse, an artist's search for a model puts how a young woman is perceived by her male roommates into perspective.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS #5 CVR A DELLEDERA (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Francesco Artibani (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Violence erupts in the city as the resistance moves forward with their plans, but Radek and the people he love are caught in the crossfire. Will they reach safety before things get out of hand? Will the creature do as they hope and protect them or will its very presence bring their persecutors right down on top of them?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99