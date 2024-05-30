Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

About Comics Brings Bryan Talbot's Brain Storm Comix Back Into Print

Nat Gertler's About Comics is bringing back to print the earliest works of Dr Bryan Talbot with BrainStorm.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • About Comics republishes Dr Bryan Talbot's early work BrainStorm.
  • Bryan Talbot's creations influenced Alan Moore and Grant Morrison.
  • Brain Storm Comix, a pivotal underground comic, returns to print.
  • The About Comics edition of BrainStorm arrives in shops August 2024.

Nat Gertler is a comic book-and-related hero, an Eisner Award-winning comics history writer, putting work back into print that had been unduly forgotten, missed out from the canon or in urgent need of archiving. From religious-themed cartoons to superhero comic The Factor, from Stephen Weiner's analysis of Jeff Smith's Bone, to a facsimile of The Green Bookhis work as About Comics is always worthy of note. And now he is bringing back to print the earliest works of Dr Bryan Talbot with BrainStorm.

About Comics Bring Bryan Talbot's Brain Storm Comix Back Into Print

An early central influence on both Alan Moore and Grant Morrison, who would use characters and concepts in Swamp Thing and Animal Man respectively, Brain Storm Comix was an alternative comic book published in the UK back when "alternative" meant something,

About Comics Bring Bryan Talbot's Brain Storm Comix Back Into Print

Back before he became a respected high-profile graphic novelist, earning his way into the Eisner Award Hall of Fame through such diverse works as The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, Dotter of Her Father's Eyes, and the Grandville books, Dr Bryan Talbot launched his comics career as an underground artist. He produced the lead serial about Psychedelic Alchemist Chester P. Hackenbush for Brain Storm Comix, as well as various short pieces. Now these works, which have not seen print during this century, are coming back in the About Comics edition of BrainStorm!, from Diamond to arrive in comic shops in August and then coming to Amazon and bookstores a month after that.

About Comics Bring Bryan Talbot's Brain Storm Comix Back Into Print

In the four-page introduction (updated somewhat from the 1999 edition of this material) Bryan explains how he got his chance to start drawing comix from the one of the suppliers for the White Rabbit headshop he worked at in his college days. The work proved time-intensive, but an education by doing and led him down the path he still follows today.

About Comics Bring B

In addition to the Hackenbush material (which was inspiration for the character "Chester" in Swamp Thing), the book includes a noir story of hardboiled rock reporter Ace Wimslow, Talbot's pothead strip "Smokey Bears", and more. The large 8.5-inch by 11-inch size displays the art, with Talbot often bringing the same level of detail that he brought to later work, with a freer, looser hand that fits the counterculture material.

About Comics Bring B

BRYAN TALBOT'S BRAINSTORM GN (MR)
ABOUT COMICS
JUN241252
(W) Bryan Talbot (A/CA) Bryan Talbot
Before Luther Arkwright, One Bad Rat, and Grandville, 2024 Eisner Hall of Fame inductee Bryan Talbot brought his energy and love for detail to underground comics. Here is the complete "Chester P. Hackenbush: The Psychadelic Alchemist" graphic novel, his pothead strip "Smokey Bears", and more, back in print for the first time in decades.In Shops: Aug 07, 2024
SRP: $20.00

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.