Abrams Fanfare, New Children's Graphic Novel Imprint, Adds Larry Hama

Abrams Fanfare is the name of a new children's graphic novel imprint from book publisher Abrams, launching this autumn.

Abrams Fanfare is the name of a new children's graphic novel imprint from book publisher Abrams, launching this autumn. It will be launched by Senior VP and publisher Andrew Smith and associate publisher Maggie Lehrman. Children's graphic novels previously published by Abrams, including El Deafo by Cece Bell and Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales, will become part of it, but not Amulet's illustrated chapter books, such as Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid or Tom Angleberger's Origami Yoda. Abrams Fanfare will launch with two new titles and three new volumes in continuing series:

August:

Black Lives: Great Minds of Science, the first volume of a series of graphic biographies by writer Tonya Bolden and artist David Wilkerson

and artist Adventuregame Comics: Samurai vs. Ninja, the third volume in Jason Shiga's choose-your-path middle-grade graphic novel series

September:

The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien written and illustrated by John Hendrix, the story of the friendship between the two famous authors and how it affected their writing

November

A Mighty Marvel Team-Up Box Set, bundling three early middle-grade Spider-Man titles by Mike Maihack: Spider-Man: Animals Assemble!, Spider-Man: Quantum Quest!, and Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos!

January

Astrid & Stella: Comet Together!, the fourth volume in the early middle-grade series by sisters Eunice Moyle and Sabrina Moyle, founders of the Hello!Lucky design studio

This will be followed by,

a YA mystery by Mariko Tamaki and Nicole Goux

and a graphic novel adaptation of Tamora Pierce 's YA fantasy series Song of the Lioness

's YA fantasy series Song of the Lioness a middle-grade series by Larry Hama

a new early-reader graphic novel by Tom Angleberger.

Which might well give Larry Hama the biggest hit of his very long career. Fanfare will also partner with Marvel Comics, Paramount Consumer Products, and Mattel for more titles.

Andrew Smith told Publisher's Weekly. "We'll be introducing another Marvel hero into the mighty Marvel Team-Up series next year.We'll also be continuing to build upon our strong partnership with Marvel in some new categories and with some popular and bestselling creators over the next few years…. Abrams has been publishing graphic novels for over 15 years as part of the Amulet imprint, which is our home for fiction and nonfiction early chapter books, middle grade, and YA. Abrams Fanfare will now be our dedicated home and imprint for comics for kids and teens, so all of the graphic novels that had been part of Amulet backlist—and we have close to 200 titles on our graphic novel backlist—will be moving to Fanfare and forming the foundation for the new imprint. We're thrilled to have the launch of a new series on the debut list with Black Lives. It's really terrific to have a new middle-grade nonfiction launch on the debut list, since it's a category I feel we're known for at Abrams."

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.

