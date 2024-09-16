Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: abrams, iron man

Abrams To Publish Iron Man Comics by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate

Abrams has been licensing the rights to create original graphic novels from Marvel Comics, including the Mighty Marvel Team-Up line.

Iron Man will team up with Doctor Strange in "Iron Man: Something Strange!".

The Mighty Marvel Team-Up series expands beyond Spider-Man adventures by Mike Maihack.

New graphic novel release set for May 6, 2025, featuring an otherworldly threat in New York City.

Abrams has been licensing the rights to create original graphic novels from Marvel Comics, including the Mighty Marvel Team-Up line that has given us the three following Spider-Man comics written and drawn by Mike Maihack.

Spider-Man: Animals Assemble! by Mike Maihack.

Marvel Comics' friendly neighborhood superhero becomes a pet sitter in Spider-Man: Animals Assemble, an original graphic novel for early readers by award-winning author-illustrator

Spider-Man: Quantum Quest! by Mike Maihack.

Action-packed and hilarious second graphic novel in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up series, everyone's friendly neighborhood super hero is sent to the Quantum Realm with the Fantastic Four!

Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos! by Mike Maihack

Anaction-packed and hilarious third graphic novel in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up series, Spider-Man is thrust into space and must team up with the rebellious Guardians of the Galaxy!

But now Abrams is going beyond Spider-Man,,, and Mike Maihack… with an Iron Man line, the first book seeing him team up with Doctor Strange, in Mighty Marvel Team-Up Book 4, Iron Man: Something Strange! by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate and published on the 6th of May, 2025.

Iron Man must team up with Doctor Strange to outsmart an otherworldly force that threatens New York City in this new Mighty Marvel Team-Up series. There's chaos at Avengers Tower! When the communications system goes down at the tower, technical genius and super hero Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, thinks there will be a quick and easy solution. But when Iron Man learns that the root of the problem is the arrival of the otherworldly creature Gargantos and its missing children that are loose across New York City, Iron Man quickly finds that he's out of his depth. Luckily for him, mystical expert Doctor Strange arrives to team up with Iron Man and save the day! The two heroes must find the missing Gargantots within the hour or Gargantos will return to take its anger out on the city. Can the two heroes gather the mystical toddlers in time?

Dean Hale is the co-writer of Princess In Black, Diana Princess Of Amazons, Squirrel Girl and Amethyst comics with Shannon Hale. Douglas Holgate is the artist on The Last Kids On Earth, and graphic novels Clem Hetherington, The Ironwood Race and Big Trouble With Angry Chairs.

