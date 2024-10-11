Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Recent Updates | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Third Printing Already

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta went on sale on Wednesday. It was ordered rather well and sold rather well. A second printing had already been ordered… but a few days later it seems that this is just not enough either. Scott Snyder posts "Crazy news -DC just got in touch and said the 2nd printing of ABSOLUTE BATMAN has sold out (!) so they're doing a 3rd printing These are some of the new covers FOC is 11/04 – please order now so you don't miss them in case they sell out Can't thank you guys enough, best fans"

I have been able to confirm that the third printing will be in store on the 27th of November, the first cover above is the standard, the second is a 1:25 variant on card stock, there will be an additional Jerome Opena open order card stock variant and a foil variant of the image below. The second printing will be out on the 30th of October. Absolute Batman #2 will be out on the 13th of November and #3 on the 18th of December.

He also adds "ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 original art by NICK DRAGOTTA drops tomorrow, Fri. 10/11, at 9AM PST/12PM EST! ALL 42 pages plus SIX covers! Nothing's bigger than Batman and no Batman is bigger than ABSOLUTE! Tomorrow, we'll have an art event to match! See you soon! http://felixcomicart.com"

While sales of Absolute Batman #1 are on the rise, despite pulling in a quarter of a million orders for the first printing. On eBay the standard raw first printing cover have sold multiple copies for $15 plus postage. The cardstock edition for $11. The foil edition for $22. The 1:25 for $24.The 1:100 for $140.

And prices for the second printing of Absolute Batman #1 and the first printing of #2 are also on the rise, before either are out.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Third Printing Cvr A Nick Dragotta

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

