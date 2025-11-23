Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Absolute Batman #14 Preview: Finale or Feline Farewell?

Batman and Catwoman take on Bane one last time in Absolute Batman #14. But what does it mean for the Dark Knight's future? Find out Wednesday!

Article Summary Absolute Batman #14 unleashes Batman and Catwoman against Bane in a climactic showdown for Gotham's fate.

The issue promises a "final battle" with major implications for Batman's future, releasing November 26th, 2025.

Features creative team Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, and covers from Dave Johnson, Guillem March, Derrick Chew.

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

DC Comics

0925DC0054

0925DC0055 – Absolute Batman #14 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

0925DC8349 – Absolute Batman #14 Derrick Chew Cover – $5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Dave Johnson

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $5.99

