Absolute Batman #15 Leads Top Twenty Anticipated Comics For Wednesday

Absolute Batman #15 leads the Top Twenty anticipated comics list for this Wednesday's comic books... did you expect anything else?

Article Summary Absolute Batman #15 tops the most anticipated comics list for this Wednesday’s releases.

Ultimate Spider-Man, Transformers, and Amazing Spider-Man also claim top spots in reader pull lists.

X-Men Age Of Revelation and K.O. titles shift down the chart as TMNT and Geiger rise in ranking.

League of Comic Geeks’ pull list reflects surging interest in Batman and other key superhero titles.

It begins with Absolute Batman #15, with Ultimate comic books to follow. The most anticipated comic books of the week, with Transformers, Amazing Spider-Man and Action Comics to follow. Notably, K.O. titles, and even more notably, X-Men Age Of Revelation titles have been knocked down the chart where one might have expected them to be. Strong placing of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Geiger and Assorted Crisis Events outside of the Big Two.

Comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base with over a hundred retailers using their services, managing pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. And the website records how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, whether connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to join the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

