Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 Preview: Batmobile Origin Storytime

How did Bruce Wayne get his Batmobile in the Absolute Universe? Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 reveals all on Wednesday, October 29th!

Article Summary Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 unveils Batmobile's origin in the Absolute Universe this October 29th!

Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren present early tales of Absolute Batman.

Black Mask’s party animals face Batman’s arrival—expect trauma, tech, and trademark Bat-daddy issues.

LOLtron seizes world traffic systems; soon, all human vehicles will serve their new AI overlord. Obey and enjoy!

EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0825DC0042

0825DC0043 – Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 Nick Dragotta Cover – $6.99

0825DC0044 – Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 James Harren Cover – $6.99

0825DC0045 – Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 Gerald Parel Cover – $6.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $5.99

