Absolute Batman #9 Preview: Bane Breaks Gotham's Newest Nightmare

Bruce Wayne infiltrates the sinister Ark M facility in Absolute Batman #9, but an old enemy of Alfred's is waiting to break more than just bones.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #9 hits stores June 11th, featuring Bruce Wayne infiltrating the mysterious Ark M facility

Bane, an old adversary of Alfred's, emerges as a new threat to Batman in this thrilling installment

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta explore the dark consequences of a rehabilitation center gone wrong

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

DC Comics

0425DC048

0425DC049 – Absolute Batman #9 Gerardo Zaffino Cover – $5.99

0425DC050 – Absolute Batman #9 Tirso Cons Cover – $5.99

0425DC852 – Absolute Batman #9 Brian Bolland Cover – $5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane.

In Shops: 6/11/2025

SRP: $4.99

