Absolute Batman/Green Lantern Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Lantern and Transformers Lead The Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #18 and Green Lantern #12 top this week’s most anticipated comic book releases.
  • DC dominates the list, outpacing titles like Transformers, TMNT, Spawn, and Marvel’s X-Men United.
  • Data from League of Comic Book Geeks reflects active reader interest via pull lists from comic fans.
  • Pull list rankings show trends but may not equal sales, offering insight into current fan excitement.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Batman #18 and Absolute Green Lantern #12, with Transformers, Turtles and Spawn ahead of the leading Marvel title, the launch of X-Men United.

Absolute Titles Lead The Top 50
Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week
  1. Absolute Batman #18 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Absolute Green Lantern #12 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Transformers #30 $3.99 Image Comics
  4. Action Comics #1096 $4.99 DC Comics
  5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #16 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  6. Spawn #373 $3.99 Image Comics
  7. X-Men United #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  8. Supergirl #11 $3.99 DC Comics
  9. Bleeding Hearts #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  10. Black Cat #8 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  11. Venom #255 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  12. Emperor Aquaman #15 $3.99 DC Comics
  13. Magik and Colossus #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  14. Green Lantern Corps #14 $3.99 DC Comics
  15. D'Orc #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  16. King Spawn #53 $3.99 Image Comics
  17. Alias: Red Band #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  18. Sirens: Love Hurts #2 $5.99 DC Comics
  19. Logan: Black, White & Blood #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  20. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  21. Doctor Strange #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  22. Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #4 $3.99 DC Comics
  23. Sonic the Hedgehog #85 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  24. Imperial Guardians #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  25. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #326 $3.99 Image Comics
  26. Rogue Sun #33 $3.99 Image Comics
  27. The End 2099 #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  28. 1776 #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  29. Undiscovered Country #35 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. Hulk: Smash Everything #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  31. The Seasons #9 $3.99 Image Comics
  32. Comics! The Magazine #1 $2.99 Prana Direct
  33. Ordained #2 $5.99 Bad Idea Comics
  34. DIE: Loaded #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  35. Witchblade #19 $3.99 Image Comics
  36. Space Ghost #9 $4.99 Dynamite
  37. Harley Quinn X Elvira #5 $4.99 Dynamite
  38. Blood & Thunder #11 $3.99 Image Comics
  39. Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  40. Mark Spears Monsters #9 $5.99 Keenspot
  41. Tigress Island #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  42. DC x AEW #2 $4.99 DC Comics
  43. Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  44. Invincible #1 2026 Foil Edition $4.99 Image Comics
  45. Marian Heretic #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  46. TMNT: Journeys #7 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  47. Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  48. Star Trek: Lower Decks #17 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  49. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  50. Archie x The Army of Darkness #2 $4.99 Dynamite

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

 

