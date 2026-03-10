Posted in: Archie, Avengers, Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absoilute green lantern, Absolute Batman, anticiapted comics, anticipated titles, transformers

Absolute Batman/Green Lantern Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Lantern and Transformers Lead The Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week

Article Summary Absolute Batman #18 and Green Lantern #12 top this week’s most anticipated comic book releases.

DC dominates the list, outpacing titles like Transformers, TMNT, Spawn, and Marvel’s X-Men United.

Data from League of Comic Book Geeks reflects active reader interest via pull lists from comic fans.

Pull list rankings show trends but may not equal sales, offering insight into current fan excitement.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Batman #18 and Absolute Green Lantern #12, with Transformers, Turtles and Spawn ahead of the leading Marvel title, the launch of X-Men United.

Absolute Batman #18 $4.99 DC Comics Absolute Green Lantern #12 $4.99 DC Comics Transformers #30 $3.99 Image Comics Action Comics #1096 $4.99 DC Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #16 $4.99 IDW Publishing Spawn #373 $3.99 Image Comics X-Men United #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Supergirl #11 $3.99 DC Comics Bleeding Hearts #2 $3.99 DC Comics Black Cat #8 $3.99 Marvel Comics Venom #255 $4.99 Marvel Comics Emperor Aquaman #15 $3.99 DC Comics Magik and Colossus #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Green Lantern Corps #14 $3.99 DC Comics D'Orc #2 $3.99 Image Comics King Spawn #53 $3.99 Image Comics Alias: Red Band #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Sirens: Love Hurts #2 $5.99 DC Comics Logan: Black, White & Blood #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Doctor Strange #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #4 $3.99 DC Comics Sonic the Hedgehog #85 $4.99 IDW Publishing Imperial Guardians #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #326 $3.99 Image Comics Rogue Sun #33 $3.99 Image Comics The End 2099 #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics 1776 #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics Undiscovered Country #35 $3.99 Image Comics Hulk: Smash Everything #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics The Seasons #9 $3.99 Image Comics Comics! The Magazine #1 $2.99 Prana Direct Ordained #2 $5.99 Bad Idea Comics DIE: Loaded #5 $3.99 Image Comics Witchblade #19 $3.99 Image Comics Space Ghost #9 $4.99 Dynamite Harley Quinn X Elvira #5 $4.99 Dynamite Blood & Thunder #11 $3.99 Image Comics Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Mark Spears Monsters #9 $5.99 Keenspot Tigress Island #1 $3.99 Image Comics DC x AEW #2 $4.99 DC Comics Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics Invincible #1 2026 Foil Edition $4.99 Image Comics Marian Heretic #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios TMNT: Journeys #7 $4.99 IDW Publishing Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics Star Trek: Lower Decks #17 $4.99 IDW Publishing He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics Archie x The Army of Darkness #2 $4.99 Dynamite

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!