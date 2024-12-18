Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Bibbo Bibbowski In Absolute Batman #3 (Spoilers)

Absolute Bibbo Bibbowski In Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, published today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Bibbo Bibbowski faces off against Roman Sionis, highlighting Black Mask's hypocrisy.

Bibbo is a pivotal character, showcasing Black Mask's ruthless nature in Absolute Batman #3.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta craft a gripping tale of peace on Black Mask's terms.

Absolute Batman #3 teases a climactic showdown with a formidable Black Mask.

Bibbo Bibbowski first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #428 in 1987, created by Jerry Ordway and Marv Wolfman and was based on Ordway's friend Jo Jo Kaminski, described as a "hard-as-nails softie". A simple soul, with a bruiser past from Metropolis' Suicide Slum, he has found himself caught up in all sorts of superheroic and cosmic adventures, seemingly able to take it all in his stride. In The Power of Shazam!, Ordway introduced Professor Bibbowski, Bibbo's pacifist scientist brother.

In today's Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, we meet the Absolute Bibbo, as a sparring partner for Roman Sionis, the Absolute Black Mask. Who also describes himself as a pacifist, a man looking to establish peace.Just peace on his terms and no one else's. And with Bibbo Bibbowski to demonstrate the hypocrisy in the Black Mask's statements and motivations. As the session goes far beyond sparring.

And Bibbo Bibbowski demonstrates the ruthlessness and the power of this Black Mask, as he usually gets the Party Animals to get their hands dirty. When the time to confront Absolute Batman comes, this Black Mask may be able to go toe-to-toe with the bigger, bulked-up Bruce Wayne…

Quite an eye-popping experience for Ultimate Bibbo Bibbowski. Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics today. And will probably be the best-selling book of the week… depending how Ultimate Spider-Man #12 does.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

NEW FRIENDS, NEW ENEMIES! Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they're coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

