Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: blind bag, james tynion iv, something is killing the children, Werther Dell'Edera

What's Inside The Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag?

What's Inside the Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag from James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera and Boom Studios?

Article Summary Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag brings Boom Studios’ event-style mystery comic format to comic shops.

Every Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag cover is exclusive, with no regular, incentive, or FOC variants.

Artists teased for the Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag include Jamie McKelvie, Babs Tarr, and more.

Rare Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bag prizes include Werther Dell’Edera sketch covers and one-of-one copies.

Blind bags are something Boom Studios has done for a long time at live events, comic conventions, and the like, and they have found them tremendously successful in that environment; their fans love to engage with the concept. Josh Hayes, Vice President, Imprint Sales Director at Boom, tells me, "There's something primordial almost about a 'mystery' item. As a kid that grew up buying sports cards that way, then Magic: The Gathering that way, it feels almost ordained that it would jump to comics. By doing blind bags at shows, we've learned a lot of things about what fans find attractive. By paying very, very close attention to the blind bags that are already in the direct market from other publishers, we've learned a lot of things about what the market thinks about them."

And now with Something Is Killing The Children #50 in Boom Studios' September 2026 solicits, though it's actually out in Octovber, they are bringing that to the direct market of comic book stores for the first time. The first time for Boom Studios, that is, ever since Skybound innovated the concept with Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, there's been a lot more rippable plastic around, with Marvel, DC, Keenspot, Vault and especially Dynamite joining in. And a few more spins-damaged comics in the process. Josh Hayes asks, "Are we maybe a little late to the party? Possibly, but we're bringing what we believe is a really nice gift." This is what they will be presenting to retailers in the coming months…

The Covers – We've teamed up with a ton of artists to create amazing artwork, just like always. But most importantly, absolutely none of those covers – zero, zilch, nada – will be available outside of the blind bag. There will be no regularly solicited covers, no incentive covers, no FOC covers… these covers will only be found inside the bag. That surprise moment of ripping the bag will be rewarding, because you won't see that cover on the shelf next to the bag you just bought!

We've teamed up with a ton of artists to create amazing artwork, just like always. But most importantly, absolutely none of those covers – zero, zilch, nada – will be available outside of the blind bag. There will be no regularly solicited covers, no incentive covers, no FOC covers… these covers will only be found inside the bag. That surprise moment of ripping the bag will be rewarding, because you won't see that cover on the shelf next to the bag you just bought! The Artists – While we'll be announcing the names and revealing the art over the next several weeks, we've secured a murderer's row of talent. I can share some of the names, but not all… and the likes of Jamie McKelvie, Babs Tarr will be inside. On top of that, there are pieces from two industry legends that will be revealed, that will knock your socks off.

While we'll be announcing the names and revealing the art over the next several weeks, we've secured a murderer's row of talent. I can share some of the names, but not all… and the likes of Jamie McKelvie, Babs Tarr will be inside. On top of that, there are pieces from two industry legends that will be revealed, that will knock your socks off. The Rarity – We're pulling out all of the stops. There are going to be things in the blind bag that collectors will chase for years. There will be original art on SIKTC #50 sketch covers by co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. There will be books that are literally one-of-ones. We are producing just one copy. Numbered. Authenticated. Only one of them in existence. Only one will be imprinted with a "One of One." There will be no doubt you've gotten one of the rarest books every printed for this series.

We're pulling out all of the stops. There are going to be things in the blind bag that collectors will chase for years. There will be original art on SIKTC #50 sketch covers by co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. There will be books that are literally one-of-ones. We are producing just one copy. Numbered. Authenticated. Only one of them in existence. Only one will be imprinted with a "One of One." There will be no doubt you've gotten one of the rarest books every printed for this series. The Packaging – We've seen the discourse around the condition of books inside blind bags, and we've tried to do everything we can to protect these books. Each book will be between two cardboard layers, shrinkwrapped, and then inserted into the blind bag. Three layers of protection. Comics being comics, you can't avoid all damages, but we're doing everything we can.

Let's see how they do…

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #50

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVER A: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Jump back into the present-day storyline of Erica Slaughter after the horrifying events of the Tribulation saga!

Erica, completely distraught from her encounter with Cutter and the death of Gabi, is on the run from the Order. In her escape, she turns to a formative place for her: the Valmont Mountain Lodge.

But beyond memories of her past, what and who will Erica find there now awaiting her?

$6.99 | 48 pages

ON SALE OCTOBER 7

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