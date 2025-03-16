Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Absolute Flash #1 – Barry Allen, Monkeys & Rogues (Spoilers)

Will Barry Allen be in Absolute Flash #1 as well as Wally West? And who are the Absolute Rogues? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barry Allen appears in Absolute Flash #1 alongside Wally West, set in an army base with intriguing dynamics.

The Absolute Universe introduces a scientific twist, with hints on the origins of a greenish monkey.

Barry Allen's new super suit will delight fans; expect surprises in Absolute Flash #1.

The Absolute Rogues are reimagined as state agents, adding a fresh spin to the classic adversaries.

Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is the first of the second wave of Absolute titles from DC Comics to be published (as Bleeding Cool readers will have known about since last June). It is finally out on Wednesday after being officially announced back at last year's San Diego Comic-Con. Although some stores already have it on sale… and while much has been made about Wally West being the new Absolute Flash…

… right from the beginning, it has a Barry Allen. Working at the army base in a scientific capacity that Wally West's father works… in a more military capacity.

Army brat, stuck in an army base, trying to find something to do…

Either that's how you spell "physics" in the Absolute Universe, or they'll fix it in the digital version also out on Wednesday… or Tuesday morning if you can convince Amazon that you are Australian.

Yeah, that never works. And as for that greenish monkey we have seen on upcoming covers?

Seems that he may have an origin tied up in all this scientific research going on.

So Barry Allen also has a super suit… which should keep all the Barry Allen fans on side. At least for this issue, right?

And then you'll also meet the Absolute Universe version of Flash's Rogues… Digger Harkness and his AI Boomerang, an actual Captain Cold, Lisa the Golden Glider and Jesse the Trickster reinvented as well. Except right from the get-go they are working for the man! Not so much rogues as they are agents of the state. And hunting the son of an officer…

Even got the glasses for it. Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles will be published this Wednesday by DC Comics. The only question is… which will top the Bestseller Weekly Chart this coming Saturday, Absolute Flash #1 or Absolute Batman #6? There are no other possibilities…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #2 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #3 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES PRESS THE ATTACK! Wally's back is up against the wall as the Rogues bear down on him. Can he evade capture and harness some of his newfound speed, or is he already at the finish line? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!