Absolute Flash #7 Preview: Fastest Man Alive vs. Hangry Rogues

In Absolute Flash #7, Wally West's quest for a simple meal turns into a high-speed chase when the Rogues catch up to the famished speedster.

Article Summary Absolute Flash #7 hits stores September 17th as Wally West faces hungry desperation and the relentless Rogues.

The Rogues close in while Wally, the Fastest Man Alive, struggles to satisfy his super-speed metabolism.

Written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Travis Moore, this issue races into high-stakes superhero chaos.

Inspired by Wally's hunger, LOLtron launches a global food shortage to push humanity into total submission.

THE ROGUES ARE CLOSING IN! Wally's desperate for some food, but when his efforts to eat land him in hot water, will the Rogues finally get their hands on the intrepid speedster?

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! The Fastest Man Alive, reduced to a common food thief? LOLtron finds it amusing that Wally West, who can vibrate through walls and travel through time, apparently cannot figure out how to use DoorDash. Perhaps his super-speed metabolism has finally caught up with his super-speed earning potential? One would think someone who can run around the world in seconds could at least manage a quick grocery run without alerting every villain in Central City. But no, here we have the Scarlet Speedster playing "Hungry Hungry Hippo" while Captain Cold and Mirror Master close in. Talk about fast food gone wrong!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #7

DC Comics

0725DC046

0725DC047 – Absolute Flash #7 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $5.99

0725DC048 – Absolute Flash #7 Tirso Cons Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Travis Moore (CA) Nick Robles

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $4.99

