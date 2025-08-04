Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, DC Spoilers

Absolute Green Lantern Introducing Absolute Oa (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay introducing Absolute Oa (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #7 introduces "Absolute Oa," a radical new order shaking up the Green Lantern Corps.

The storyline sees the enigmatic Blackstars targeting Earth, with Tomar-Re as its primary defender.

Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 2 collects issues #7–12, diving deeper into cosmic mysteries and Corps politics.

Written by Al Ewing with art by Jahnoy Lindsay, this saga blends space opera with superhero innovation.

The solicitation for Absolute Green Lantern #7 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay tells us, "THE TRUTH OF ABSOLUTE OA! How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention towards Earth…and only Tomar Re stands in their way." But, as we have been seeing a lot of today, the listing for the Absolute Green Lantern Vol 2 collection of #7-12 out in June is telling more Green Lantern secrets. With "Absolute Oa" as the name of a "radical new order reshaping the Corps from within. As the enigmatic Blackstars turn their gaze toward Earth, only Tomar-Re stands between them and planetary catastrophe." So an actual body getting the "Absolute" name within the comic book itself. Here are those listings in full, and here's a DC Comics Spoilers tag to keep up with other revelations from today.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #7

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

THE TRUTH OF ABSOLUTE OA! How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention towards Earth…and only Tomar Re stands in their way. $4.99 10/1/2025

THE TRUTH OF ABSOLUTE OA! How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention towards Earth…and only Tomar Re stands in their way. $4.99 10/1/2025 Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 2

Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay

09 June 2026 $19.99 176 pages

Cosmic Legacy, Reignited—Green Lantern Faces the Edge of the Emotional Spectrum. In Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 2, the cosmic mystery deepens as Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay continue their visionary reimagining of the Green Lantern mythos. Collecting issues #7–12, this volume explores the rise of "Absolute Oa," a radical new order reshaping the Corps from within. As the enigmatic Blackstars turn their gaze toward Earth, only Tomar-Re stands between them and planetary catastrophe. With philosophical depth, political intrigue, and stunning visuals, this series pushes the boundaries of space opera and superhero storytelling—available in both hardcover and softcover editions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!