Absolute Power #4 Finale Goes Beyond Multiverse, Brings Back Justice

Bleeding Cool has the solicitation for the final issue of the Absolute Power event, with Absolute Power #4 out in October, from DC Comics.

Bleeding Cool has the solicitation for the final issue of the Absolute Power event, with Absolute Power #4 out in October, from DC Comics. What does "beyond the multiverse mean?" Will it set up what happens in DC All-In and Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman? How will it set up the continuing storylines in Titans? Does Darkseid get involved? And does this indeed mean the return of the Justice League? Or will we just get a Justice Gang?

ABSOLUTE POWER #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE BIANCHI, GUILLEM MARCH, DERRICK CHEW, MICA SUAYAN, and STEPHEN BLISS

Raised UV variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Connecting variant cover (12 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Power Participation cover by JULIET NNEKA

Villains variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 card stock ON SALE 10/2/24

As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now—it's time to call in the reinforcements—from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes—and the future of the DC Universe—will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn—

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

