Absolute Superman #3 Changes The Story Once More (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman #3 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval Changes The Story Once More (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman #3 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval continues to retell the Superman story with some major changes to the familiar mythos. We have had Kal-El growing up on Krypton with his parents Jor-El and Lara-El, facing challenges of class, of conscience, of challenging the status quo and being rejected for it. There are also familiar tropes, such as Krypton dying, but his parents have a plan.

In this world, Kal-El is a natural early journalist and is less lacking in intellectual gifts or willing to use AI in his research.

…but has the support of loving, understanding parents. The role of parents in bringing up children makes for key changes in the Absolute line, whether the Els, Waynes, Kents or Circe.

He works stuff out by himself and ends up in all sorts of trouble as a result. This is a dirtier, scrappier, Kal-El. And parents who get themselves into even more trouble.

The story of Superman has often been criticised by those wondering why Jor-El and Lara-El didn't join Kal-El on his evacuation to Earth, and all sorts of writers working around this limitation to justify it. Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval skip over that issue.

By having a much bigger spaceship for all three of them. But they are not the only ones planning an evacuation.

It looks like the Klerics of the Science Council also have their own plans. They are also leaving Krypton, well, those with the means to do so.

Class warfare in the heart of Krypton. Hardly a fantasy, of course. This may have been the plot of Ben Elton's Stark, but as Douglas Rushkoff reported in Survival Of The Richest, it is rapidly becoming fact, even if the question now is more one of Alaska or New Zealand. And how do you keep employing security when money is worthless?

But as for what happens next? Do all the Els make it to Earth? In Absolute Superman #1, we were shown this farm in Kansas…

In Absolute Superman #3, it seems that this is confirmed as the home of the Kent family, from a Kansas home for the elderly, called Smallville…

Presumably, with Kal-El working there… and a dying woman.

Martha Kent? But is she also Lara-El? Did they make it to Earth? Did something happen to his parents to age them so? Are the Kents someone else entirely? How could so much happen in six years… and how many other rich Kryptonians are out there now? Will class warfare, quite literally, be coming to Earth, Zod-style?

