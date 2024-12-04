Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Superman Is Absolutely Against Generative AI (Spoilers)

In the first issue of Absolute Superman #1, we learned that this Kal-El grew up on Krypton with his family. Which meant he went to school there, as a teenager. And had to study in the Kryptonian way, as we see in today's Absolute Superman #2.

And while children in out schools are being punished (when caught) for using the likes of ChatGPT or Grok in their lessons, on Krypton, it seems to be the opposite. You are punished for not using AI, generative text answers from the Kryptonian Klerecs' Luminarium.

It's a small detail, that makes Kal-El more suited to being a human than a Kryptonian. And also, as Agent Lois Lane of the Lazarus Corporation has to deliver a report about her encounter with the Absolute Superman…

Chained to him like they are Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll, the odd couple in Alfred Hitchcock's The 49 Steps.

With new powers courses of the dust of his cloak, and predictable results….

It turns out that Lois Lane shares Kal-El's approach to generative AI when asked to share her knowledge.

Because they may be doing very different roles in the DC Absolute Universe, but at their heart, they are reporters.

And reporters never use AI. Hey Grok, sum up the plot of Absolute Superman #2 will you?

Setting : Metropolis is under siege by an alien force known as the Dominion, who seek to harvest the city's unique energy signature for their nefarious purposes. Superman's Dilemma : Superman confronts the Dominion's leader, a powerful being with technology that neutralizes his powers temporarily. Despite this, Superman's determination to protect his city drives him to adapt unconventional tactics. Lois Lane's Role : Lois, working as a journalist, uncovers critical information about the Dominion's vulnerabilities through her investigation into the alien technology left behind during previous skirmishes. The Resistance : While Superman is battling, a resistance movement forms in Metropolis. Key figures like Lex Luthor (who has his own motives), the Metropolis Police, and even reformed villains like Livewire join forces to aid Superman. Climactic Battle : Superman, now back to full strength with the help of an experimental power enhancer created by STAR Labs, leads the counterattack. The fight culminates in a massive showdown over Metropolis, where Superman uses both his might and strategic insight from Lois's research to turn the tide. Resolution : The Dominion is forced to retreat after their energy harvesting device is destroyed, leading to a temporary peace. However, Lex Luthor's involvement hints at future conflicts. Themes : The issue explores themes of unity in crisis, the complexity of power, and the moral ambiguities of leadership and heroism. End Note : The issue ends with a reflective moment from Superman about the cost of peace, setting up for future stories involving the latent threats and the evolving dynamic between Superman, Luthor, and the city of Metropolis.

Yeah, sorry Grok, none of that happened. How about you ChatGPT?

Absolute Superman #2 is part of the Absolute Superman series, a collection of comic books that reimagines the iconic superhero Superman in different contexts and alternate realities. In this particular issue, the plot dives into the complexities of Superman's role as both a savior and a symbol of hope in a world that is increasingly uncertain. The issue explores themes of power, responsibility, and identity. Superman, still a god-like figure, faces the consequences of his actions and the impact he has on those around him. The plot also involves interactions with other characters, both allies and adversaries, who challenge Superman's ideals and his place in the world. As the story unfolds, Superman struggles with balancing his responsibilities as a hero while dealing with the personal stakes of being a human and alien hybrid. His struggle is made more complicated by the appearance of a new threat or crisis, forcing him to make difficult decisions that question his integrity and motivations. In summary, Absolute Superman #2 delves into Superman's internal conflict, his struggles with his identity, and the weight of the responsibilities he carries as both a superhero and a symbol of hope. The issue sets the stage for deeper philosophical reflections on power, justice, and what it truly means to be a hero.

Just as bad. And Absolute Superman #2 is a lot better…

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/04/2024

