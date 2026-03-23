Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, ultimate
Absolute Wonder Woman/Martian Manhunter Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles
Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter lead the Top 50 anticipated comic book titles this week
Article Summary
- Absolute Wonder Woman #18 tops the most anticipated comics for this Wednesday’s new releases
- DC Comics dominates the top five, with Absolute Martian Manhunter and Detective Comics close behind
- Ranking is based on League of Comic Book Geeks’ subscriber pulls, reflecting current reader interest
- Pull list trends may favor long-running series, but new launches like Superman/Spider-Man also generate buzz
DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, as well as Detective Comics and Superman, all above Superman/Spider-Man. As the disclaimer below says, this list, pulled from the comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks' hundred-thousand-subscriber base, may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list out of habit, and so launch issues and one-shots may be underrepresented… and the likelihood is that Superman/Spider-Man will outsell everything this week…
- Absolute Wonder Woman #18 $4.99 DC Comics
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #10 $4.99 DC Comics
- Detective Comics #1107 $4.99 DC Comics
- Superman #36 $4.99 DC Comics
- DC / Marvel: Superman / Spider-Man #1 $7.99 DC Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man #25 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Justice League Unlimited #17 $3.99 DC Comics
- Ultimate Endgame #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Uncanny X-Men #25 $5.99 Marvel Comics
- Fantastic Four #9 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- The Flash #31 $3.99 DC Comics
- Green Lantern #33 $5.99 DC Comics
- Iron Man #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Void Rivals #28 $3.99 Image Comics
- Punisher #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2 $5.99 Marvel Comics
- Rogue #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Skinbreaker #7 $4.99 Image Comics
- The Department of Truth #36 $3.99 Image Comics
- W0rldtr33 #19 $3.99 Image Comics
- Harley Quinn #60 $3.99 DC Comics
- New Avengers #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Dungeons of Doom #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics
- Knull #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Marvel Knights: Punisher #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Gunslinger Spawn #52 $3.99 Image Comics
- Hyde Street #11 $3.99 Image Comics
- Psylocke: Ninja #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #2 $3.99 DC Comics
- Inglorious X-Force #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Conan the Barbarian #30 $4.99 Titan Comics
- White Sky #2 $3.99 Image Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Feral #21 $3.99 Image Comics
- Generation X-23 #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Wiccan: Witches' Road #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #2 $4.99 Image Comics
- The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Capes #5 $3.99 Image Comics
- Spawn: The Dark Ages #4 $3.99 Image Comics
- ThunderCats #25 $4.99 Dynamite
- Supernatural #6 $4.99 Dynamite
- Minor Arcana #15 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
- Godzilla: Infinity Roar #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Sai: Dimensional Rivals #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- I Hate Fairyland #49 $3.99 Image Comics
- Predator: Bloodshed #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Final Boss #5 $3.99 Image Comics
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #35 $4.99 IDW Publishing
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?