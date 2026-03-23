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Absolute Wonder Woman/Martian Manhunter Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter lead the Top 50 anticipated comic book titles this week

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Wonder Woman #18 tops the most anticipated comics for this Wednesday’s new releases
  • DC Comics dominates the top five, with Absolute Martian Manhunter and Detective Comics close behind
  • Ranking is based on League of Comic Book Geeks’ subscriber pulls, reflecting current reader interest
  • Pull list trends may favor long-running series, but new launches like Superman/Spider-Man also generate buzz

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, as well as Detective Comics and Superman, all above Superman/Spider-Man. As the disclaimer below says, this list, pulled from the comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks' hundred-thousand-subscriber base, may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list out of habit, and so launch issues and one-shots may be underrepresented… and the likelihood is that Superman/Spider-Man will outsell everything this week…

Absolute Wonder Woman/Martian Manhunter Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles
Top 50 Anticipated Titles
  1. Absolute Wonder Woman #18 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Absolute Martian Manhunter #10 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Detective Comics #1107 $4.99 DC Comics
  4. Superman #36 $4.99 DC Comics
  5. DC / Marvel: Superman / Spider-Man #1 $7.99 DC Comics
  6. The Amazing Spider-Man #25 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  7. Justice League Unlimited #17 $3.99 DC Comics
  8. Ultimate Endgame #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  9. Uncanny X-Men #25 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  10. Fantastic Four #9 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  11. The Flash #31 $3.99 DC Comics
  12. Green Lantern #33 $5.99 DC Comics
  13. Iron Man #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  14. Void Rivals #28 $3.99 Image Comics
  15. Punisher #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  16. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  17. Rogue #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  18. Skinbreaker #7 $4.99 Image Comics
  19. The Department of Truth #36 $3.99 Image Comics
  20. W0rldtr33 #19 $3.99 Image Comics
  21. Harley Quinn #60 $3.99 DC Comics
  22. New Avengers #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  23. Dungeons of Doom #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  24. Knull #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  25. Marvel Knights: Punisher #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  26. Gunslinger Spawn #52 $3.99 Image Comics
  27. Hyde Street #11 $3.99 Image Comics
  28. Psylocke: Ninja #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  29. The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  30. Inglorious X-Force #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  31. Conan the Barbarian #30 $4.99 Titan Comics
  32. White Sky #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  33. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  34. Feral #21 $3.99 Image Comics
  35. Generation X-23 #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  36. Wiccan: Witches' Road #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  37. Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #2 $4.99 Image Comics
  38. The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  39. Capes #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  40. Spawn: The Dark Ages #4 $3.99 Image Comics
  41. ThunderCats #25 $4.99 Dynamite
  42. Supernatural #6 $4.99 Dynamite
  43. Minor Arcana #15 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  44. Godzilla: Infinity Roar #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  45. Sai: Dimensional Rivals #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  46. I Hate Fairyland #49 $3.99 Image Comics
  47. Predator: Bloodshed #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  48. Final Boss #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  49. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  50. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #35 $4.99 IDW Publishing

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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