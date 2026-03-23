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Absolute Wonder Woman/Martian Manhunter Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter lead the Top 50 anticipated comic book titles this week

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #18 tops the most anticipated comics for this Wednesday’s new releases

DC Comics dominates the top five, with Absolute Martian Manhunter and Detective Comics close behind

Ranking is based on League of Comic Book Geeks’ subscriber pulls, reflecting current reader interest

Pull list trends may favor long-running series, but new launches like Superman/Spider-Man also generate buzz

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, as well as Detective Comics and Superman, all above Superman/Spider-Man. As the disclaimer below says, this list, pulled from the comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks' hundred-thousand-subscriber base, may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list out of habit, and so launch issues and one-shots may be underrepresented… and the likelihood is that Superman/Spider-Man will outsell everything this week…

Absolute Wonder Woman #18 $4.99 DC Comics Absolute Martian Manhunter #10 $4.99 DC Comics Detective Comics #1107 $4.99 DC Comics Superman #36 $4.99 DC Comics DC / Marvel: Superman / Spider-Man #1 $7.99 DC Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #25 $4.99 Marvel Comics Justice League Unlimited #17 $3.99 DC Comics Ultimate Endgame #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics Uncanny X-Men #25 $5.99 Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #9 $3.99 Marvel Comics The Flash #31 $3.99 DC Comics Green Lantern #33 $5.99 DC Comics Iron Man #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics Void Rivals #28 $3.99 Image Comics Punisher #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2 $5.99 Marvel Comics Rogue #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics Skinbreaker #7 $4.99 Image Comics The Department of Truth #36 $3.99 Image Comics W0rldtr33 #19 $3.99 Image Comics Harley Quinn #60 $3.99 DC Comics New Avengers #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics Dungeons of Doom #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics Knull #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics Marvel Knights: Punisher #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics Gunslinger Spawn #52 $3.99 Image Comics Hyde Street #11 $3.99 Image Comics Psylocke: Ninja #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #2 $3.99 DC Comics Inglorious X-Force #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics Conan the Barbarian #30 $4.99 Titan Comics White Sky #2 $3.99 Image Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing Feral #21 $3.99 Image Comics Generation X-23 #2 $3.99 Marvel Comics Wiccan: Witches' Road #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #2 $4.99 Image Comics The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Capes #5 $3.99 Image Comics Spawn: The Dark Ages #4 $3.99 Image Comics ThunderCats #25 $4.99 Dynamite Supernatural #6 $4.99 Dynamite Minor Arcana #15 $4.99 BOOM! Studios Godzilla: Infinity Roar #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics Sai: Dimensional Rivals #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics I Hate Fairyland #49 $3.99 Image Comics Predator: Bloodshed #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics Final Boss #5 $3.99 Image Comics Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5 $4.99 BOOM! Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #35 $4.99 IDW Publishing

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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