Action Lab Brings Back S-Factor For December 2021 Solicitations

Action Lab has had one, two or three tricky issues with comic book creators of late. But they are heading forward with new schedules, as seen in their December 2021 solicits and solicitations, including lining up a resolicitation of the collection of S-Factor. I've chatted with the creators and they seem fine with this going forward. Here's the solicitation for S-Factor, and everything else Action Lab has lined up for December and beyond.

S FACTOR TP (RES)

(W) Samuel George London (A / CA) Chris Panda

An underappreciated sidekick called Greyfox decides to "re-brand" himself through a new dating reality TV show for superheroes called The S-Factor, where 12 female contestants fight for his affection. Meanwhile, his former superior, Darkfox, suspects foul play, which leads her to investigate who's behind the creation of The S-Factor. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BIGFOOT FRANKENSTEIN #4

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Vernon Smith

Learn the dark secrets of the clan of rednecks who slaughtered the last remaining tribe of Bigfoots. As Big Frank confronts those who murdered his people, a knock-down, drag-out brawl ensues! And who can be prepared for the Bride of Bigfoot Frankenstein?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CITIZEN TP

(W) Charlie McFarland (A / CA) Aleksandar Jovic

Action! Adventure! Superheroes! Norman Shaddler is sick of all of it! Meet Norman, the only average man living in a city populated entirely by superhumans. Read through the first four issues of the series that random strangers on the internet called, "pretty enjoyable."

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HATH NO FURY #4

(W) Steph Cannon, Luke Martinez (A / CA) Judd Abinuman

Yatzil and Freya have endured everything – killer rock giants, angry rakshasas, magical storms, natural dangers – to get to their goal, the Tome of Aeons. Now they face their final test, their great enemy, Tarquin, and the greatest question of all: can these two work together?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DIGGER #3 (MR)

(W) Marcelo Ferreira, Adrian Speckert, Cory Todd Hughes (A) Athila Fabbio, Michael Rodrigue (CA) Marcelo Ferreira

After her first hunt as an official Gravedigger, Spade is determined to track down the yeti that escaped her clutches, however, her recklessness causes the monster to destroy Digger's beloved trailer home. Without a home, Cherry forces Digger on a house hunting adventure, leading them to the door of Brighton Falls' best real estate agent. But as the two are shown through a gauntlet of ranchers and colonials, Digger begins to suspect that his realtor isn't just in the housing business, but also the leader of a flesh eating coven of witches!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HARD PROMISES #2 CVR A CASSIDY MORGAN

(W) Michael Serrano (A / CA) Cassidy Morgan

Red and Miles narrowly escaped a monster from the future! They decide to head back to their home town in hopes that the monster is long gone. Miles's parents are shocked to see Red return to their lives but insists she stays with them. The two of them soon slip back into their old habits of a past relationship which helps Red open up about the future. Will Red be able to focus on her mission to save the world or will her old life compromise the fate of humanity?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99