Action Lab Launches Citizen #1 in August 2021 Solicits

Action Lab is launching a neew series from their Action Lab Entertainment line in August, Citizen #1 by Charlie McFarland and Aleksandar Jovic about a normal human journalist in city of superheroes. It seems partially Jim Valentino's normalman and Alan Moore, Gene Ha and Zander Cannon's Top Ten. All the other books in Action Lab's August 2021 solicits and solicitations are continuing books from their Danger Zone line.

CITIZEN #1

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Charlie McFarland (A / CA) Aleksandar Jovic

A journalist tries to cope with being the only non-super human in a city full of costumed heroes and villains.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CRASH & TROY #2

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

(W) Jarred Lujan (A / CA) Kyler Clodfelter

Oof! Crash & Troy really screwed themselves and a couple of planets! Considered terrorists after breaking out Wexia-2's great dictator Jongil, they must… imprison him again! Delphi, their mission's handler, hates being paired up with those idiots, but the fate of Wexia-1 depends on them!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

S FACTOR #3

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

(W) Samuel George London (A / CA) Chris Panda

Whilst the finale of The S Factor takes place at Wembley Stadium, London, Darkfox goes behind the scenes in search of the mastermind.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SAMURAI 2.0 #2 THE PAST

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

(W) Davide Villani, Marcello Bondi (A / CA) Mauro Gulma

What has shaped Ketsuo's character and influenced his life as a graffiti samurai? What made him become what he is now? Ketsuo recounts his past to the only person he can trust!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #84 CVR A MACCAGNI (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

JUN211187 – ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #84 CVR B MACCAGNI RISQUE (MR) – 4.99

JUN211188 – ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #84 CVR C AVELLA (MR) – 4.99

JUN211189 – ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #84 CVR D AVELLA RISQUE (MR) – 4.99

(W) Vince Hernandez (A) Claudio Avella (CA) Monika Maccagni

Angel and allies make a stand in Russia against her father's growing army, a free-for-all that could finally spell the end of her journey through Europe – as well as her life!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 4.99