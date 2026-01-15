Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: action, garth ennis, rob williams

Action Returns With Garth Ennis And Rob Williams In April 2026

Action returns with Garth Ennis, John Higgins, Steve White, Staz Johnson, Rob Williams, Mike Dorey and Patrick Goddard in April 2026

Article Summary Action, the notorious 1970s British comic, returns with new stories for its 50th anniversary in April 2026

Garth Ennis, Rob Williams, John Higgins, Staz Johnson and more bring classic strips back to life

Revived stories include Dredger, Hook Jaw, Hellman of Hammer Force, and Look Out For Lefty

Original Action was banned for violence, inspiring 2000 AD and leaving a controversial legacy

Action is back, with a new edition of the highly controversial British boys' comic. Originally published by IPC Magazines, part of the Fleetway group, from early 1976 to late 1977, devised by writer/editor Pat Mills and Geoff Kemp. An anthology comic in the British newsagent weekly style, it was aimed at older boys, was deliberately edgy and reflective of 1970s Britain amid economic turmoil, punk, football hooliganism, and films like Jaws. It featured gritty, violent, anti-authoritarian stories that broke from the more traditional, heroic tone of contemporaries like Valiant or Battle Picture Weekly, and strips included Hook Jaw, Dredger, Hellman of Hammer Force, Look Out for Lefty and Kids Rule O.K,. in which teens take over the country after a plague kills adults, leading to gang warfare and anarchy.

It became IPC's top-selling comic with sales of around 180,000+ copies a week. However, its graphic violence sparked a moral panic, condemned by the press with pressure from parent groups, newsagents and parliamentary debate. IPC withdrew the comic from sale in mid-October 1976, pulping the already printed issue of the 23rd of October, 1976. It returned in December 1976 heavily sanitised, with toned-down violence and more traditional heroes, but lost readers fast. It ran until late 1977, then merged into Battle (forming Battle Action briefly). It directly inspired the launch of 2000 AD in 1977, also by Pat Mills, using science fiction as a way to present hard-hitting stories in a way that wouldn't scare the tabloid horses. Current publishers Rebellion and owners of the IPC/Fleetway archive have reprinted pre-ban material in recent years. And in April 2026, we get a brand new Action for its 50th anniversary. Kids Rule OK previously appeared in previous projects such as the current Action Battle series from Rebellion, but now the other strips are getting a chance…

Dredger by Garth Ennis and John Higgins . Britain's deadliest secret agent returns, hitting the vengeance trail after the death of his partner, Breed. Dredger kills and maims his way across London, intent on delivering his own brand of justice. How much of London will be left when he's finished?

Britain's deadliest secret agent returns, hitting the vengeance trail after the death of his partner, Breed. Dredger kills and maims his way across London, intent on delivering his own brand of justice. How much of London will be left when he's finished? Hook Jaw by Steve White and Staz Johnson . There's a killer out at sea! The vicious Hook Jaw has been seen in the depths of the ocean again, the killer shark with no regard for human life – and he's heading out on the hunt! As a crew of drug dealers attempt to complete a sale in lawless international waters, they attract the attention of the legendary shark… this isn't going to be pretty!

There's a killer out at sea! The vicious Hook Jaw has been seen in the depths of the ocean again, the killer shark with no regard for human life – and he's heading out on the hunt! As a crew of drug dealers attempt to complete a sale in lawless international waters, they attract the attention of the legendary shark… this isn't going to be pretty! Hellman of Hammer Force by Garth Ennis and Mike Dorey . Blazing battle action on the Eastern Front in 1944, as Panzer commander Kurt Hellman leads a small German armoured unit against massed Soviet forces. As the tank men struggle to survive in this frozen hell, they face a new and terrible savagery from their vengeance-crazed Russian enemies.

Blazing battle action on the Eastern Front in 1944, as Panzer commander Kurt Hellman leads a small German armoured unit against massed Soviet forces. As the tank men struggle to survive in this frozen hell, they face a new and terrible savagery from their vengeance-crazed Russian enemies. Look Out For Lefty by Rob Williams and Patrick Goddard. Footballer Kenny "Lefty" Lampton has the most dangerous left foot in the game, blazing the ball through the net. But Lefty doesn't play fair, and his temper constantly flares up on the pitch, boiling over into fury and violence! After his anger leaves him stranded on the subs bench, he finally gets his chance – this could be his big comeback, a chance to regain his lost glory! As The Royal Family watch on from the stand, can Lefty keep it under control for ninety minutes?

