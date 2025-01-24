Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, Plague House

Adventure Time & Plague House Launch in Oni Press April 2025 Solicits

Adventure Time from Pendelton Ward, Derek Ballard, Nick Winn and Plague House by Michael W. Conrad, Dave Chisholm in Oni April 2025 solicits

Article Summary Venture into Adventure Time with Finn and Jake, returning in a new series from Oni Press in April 2025.

Experience terror in Plague House, a haunting mini-series by Michael W. Conrad and Dave Chisholm.

Catch an array of new Oni Press graphic novels hitting shelves throughout 2025 offering diverse adventures.

Explore both exciting new and nostalgic stories with Oni Press, from comics to hardcovers to compilations.

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR A NICK WINN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251842

FEB251843 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR B NAKAYAMA

FEB251844 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR C TRUNG LE NGUYEN

FEB251845 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR D TILLIE WALDEN

FEB251846 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

FEB251847 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR F FINN BLUE SKETCH

FEB251848 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR G NAKAYAMA GOLD FOIL

FEB251849 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR H TRUNG LE NGUYEN SILVER FOIL

FEB251850 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCKING

FEB251851 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV CAROLINE CASH

FEB251852 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR K 50 COPY INCV ERICA HENDERSON

FEB251853 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR L 100 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W

(W) Pendelton Ward, Derek Ballard, Nick Winn (A) Derek Ballard (CA) Nick Winn

"C'mon, grab your friends-ADVENTURE TIME is BACK with AN ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES from a star-studded cast of cutting-edge creative talents! "BEST OF BUDS" starts here with a brand-new adventure nearly a decade in the making!

When Finn and Jake save the newly installed Computer Princess from the clutches of the evil Ice King-he just wants a bride, OK, is that too much to ask?!-the two escort her back to the Computer Kingdom, where she gives our totally mathematical adventurers a new quest: find the powerful guide for heroes-the Enchiridion-and bring it back to her, so she can scan it for her digital archive! But where are they going to find it? And how?! An epic journey awaits Finn and Jake, but can they remain best of buds throughout their quest? Or is their friendship about to be put to the test?!

Fantasy and friendship unite as the beloved animation icons of Adventure Time return to comics to pick up where their Eisner Award-winning adventures left off! It all begins in "Best of Buds Part 1" by cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary)-plus the first chapter of new monthly backup feature by classic Adventure Time writer/storyboard artist and 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow)!"

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAVE CHISHOLM

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251854

FEB251855 – PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR B BRIAN LEVEL

FEB251856 – PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR C NOAH BAILEY

FEB251857 – PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV CHISHOLM

FEB251858 – PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR E 20 COPY INCV OOTEN

FEB251859 – PLAGUE HOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

"HOUSES AREN'T THE ONLY THING THAT ARE HAUNTED. . . . This spring, architect of terror Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, In Bloom) and 2024 Ringo Award-winner Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound) begin a deep and disturbing excursion into 21st century-horror with a new kind of tale that will rebuild the four walls of the American ghost story from the foundation up . . .

Thirteen years ago, Orin McCabe was a family man living a privileged life in the suburbs. Today, he's condemned to death row for murdering his entire family in an unexpected fit of hammer-wielding brutality. In the aftermath of his heinous crime, it's fallen to a trio of eclectic, but dedicated, ghost hunters-Jacob, the holy man; Holland, the skeptic; and their leader, Del, a true believer in the occult and worlds beyond-to surveil the abandoned McCabe home in search of proof for the existence of the undead . . . and whatever supernatural source may have possibly fueled McCabe's inhuman massacre. But this ill-matched and uneasy squad of investigators is about to discover something much more terrifying than any ordinary spirit. . . . Something much more pernicious, much more contagious, that if not contained, could take full advantage of America's unquenchable appetite for violence and deliver a plague of blood unto us all . . ."

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

OUT OF ALCATRAZ #2 (OF 5) CVR A CROOK

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251860

FEB251861 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #2 (OF 5) CVR B DOMINGUEZ

FEB251862 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CROOKS SKETCH

FEB251863 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV RIFKIN

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Tyler Crook

"From Eisner Award nominees Christopher Cantwell (Plastic Man No More!) and Tyler Crook (Harrow County), 2025's heart-stopping page-turner ratchets up the tension with a brand-new chapter that just goes to show: You can run from justice, but you can never escape fate . . .

1962. California. They thought escaping America's most infamous prison would be the hard part. They were wrong. Frank, Clarence, and their secretive handler were supposed to be laying low in the farmlands north of San Francisco, but the bodies have already started piling up . . . and it's difficult to keep a finely tuned plan in order when you're turning on each other. Meanwhile, the FBI wants this case closed and the escapees declared dead, but one rogue US Marshal has a lurking suspicion that might just bring the full weight of history crashing down on the walking dead men who somehow made it out of Alcatraz-only to find a worse kind of hell waiting for them."

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NACELLEVERSE GREAT GARLOO #0 CVR A KANO

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251864

(W) Leon Reiser (A) Ajit Jothikumar (CA) Kano

"THE CLIMAX OF THE FIRST YEAR OF THE NACELLEVERSE IS UPON US . . . AND OUT OF THE ASHES, THE GREAT GARLOO RISES!

Since the events of NacelleVerse #0, the orphaned alien Garloo has crossed the cosmos-gearing up with ROBOFORCE, racing alongside the BIKER MICE FROM MARS, witnessing the power of the SECTAURS, WARRIORS OF SYMBION, and so many more heroes along the way. Now, on his newly adopted home of Earth, he's found his true purpose and made peace with his destiny as the last remaining survivor of the doomed planet Larlon-or so he thought! When faced with an epic choice between his friends and a new kind of destiny among the cosmos, can Garloo discover what it takes to be not just good but GREAT?

Capping off the first epic year of the NacelleVerse-and setting the stage for what comes next-rising stars Leon Reiser (Aliens: What If?) and A.J. Jothikumar (Ultraman: Rising) unite for an action-packed, 40-page odyssey guest-starring the BIKER MICE FROM MARS and a literal cast of thousands!"

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

NACELLEVERSE GREAT GARLOO #0 CVR B POLLINA

NACELLEVERSE GREAT GARLOO #0 CVR C BLANK SKETCH

NACELLEVERSE GREAT GARLOO #0 CVR D 20 COPY INCV BACHS

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #10 (OF 12) CVR A BERMEJO

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251868

FEB251869 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #10 (OF 12) CVR B DARICK ROBERTSO

FEB251870 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #10 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HO

FEB251871 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #10 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&

FEB251872 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #10 (OF 12) CVR E 50 COPY INCV AR

(W) Jeff Jensen (A) Kano (CA) Lee Bermejo

"REMEMBER: IN EC COMICS, EVERYONE REALLY CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM!

The most notorious name is terror pushes your pathetic constitution even closer to the brink with three all-new tales of rot, ruination, and revenge from today's most terrifying talents! In this month's assortment of Epitaphs, the Grave-Digger invites Jeff Jensen, Kano, and more to confront what horrifies by burying the hatchet-deep in somebody's back!"

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

EC CRUEL KINGDOM #4 CVR A POLINA (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251873

FEB251874 – EC CRUEL KINGDOM #4 CVR B GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

FEB251875 – EC CRUEL KINGDOM #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALBERT MONTEYS

FEB251876 – EC CRUEL KINGDOM #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV POLLINA B&W ED

FEB251877 – EC CRUEL KINGDOM #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV HUGHES ARCHIVE ED

(W) J Holtham, Greg Pak (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Adam Pollina

In EC's final slash through the realms of fatalistic fantasy, step once more through the vale into a shadowy world of demons and dragons, alchemy and anguish . . . where a fork in the path can bet the difference between untold treasures and certain doom!

Leading this month's dark excursions into the weirdest frontiers of wonder: J. Holtham, Greg Pak, Valeria Burzo & more!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #3 CVR A MATTHEW ROBERTS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251878

FEB251879 – MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #3 CVR B RAMSAY (MR)

FEB251880 – MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #3 CVR C 20 COPY INCV ROBERTS

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Matthew Roberts

"Vengeance begets blood! From creators Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), the relentless revenge-horror odyssey through Appalachia ups the ante as cursed ex-con Harley Creed comes one step closer to meeting the puppet master behind his pain . . .

Harley has three more days to find out who hexed him before he dies in screaming agony, but the clock is ticking and his grip on reality is slipping as his supernatural curse works its way through his bones. But in the rotting remains of his former in-laws' family compound, the truth of the matter is about to step into the light-and this truth, well . . . it sure as hell ain't pretty."

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #3 CVR A ELLERBY

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251881

FEB251882 – RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #3 CVR B LAWRENCE

FEB251883 – RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #3 CVR C 10 COPY INTERLOCKING

(W) Marc Ellerby (A / CA) Marc Ellerby

"From Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), the piledriving action of Rick and Morty: Ricklemania continues as we reach the penultimate issue-and the stakes couldn't be higher!

While young, frail, pathetic Morty trains with his mom and Space Beth, Rick and Summer continue to take the Intergalactic Wrestling Federation by storm-but things are not as tight as they seem with the high-octane duo. As Summer's in-ring antics boost her popularity, bitter resentment and jealousy begins to brew inside Rick. Consumed by wrestling, popularity, and all the merchandise that comes with it, Rick starts his own bad boy, pickle-based wrestling faction and begins turning on his own friends and family! Oh no!"

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

RICK AND MORTY COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251884

(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Josh Trujillo, Sarah Graley, Marc Ellerby, Benjamin Dewey (A) Marc Ellerby, Kyle Starks, Rii Abrego, Jarrett Williams, Andrew MacLean, Sarah Graley, Benjamin Dewey, Philip Murphy (CA) Fred C. Stresing

"Everything you ever needed or cared to know about Rick and Morty is in this one book! Er, actually, all the other books are pretty important, too. You should buy every one of those, but this one is secretly the best and if you have to pick one . . .

Deranged and heavily addicted to you-name-it scientist Rick Sanchez is back for more adventures with his bumbling, barely pubescent grandson, Morty, in this dimension-spanning tome collecting issues #46-60 of the original Rick and Morty ongoing comics series! And don't forget Beth and Summer, and even Jerry!

Featuring standout stories from acclaimed writer Kyle Starks and illustrator Marc Ellerby (""Interdimensional Cable Trouble"") and the five-issue ""The Rickoning"" arc, as well as stories by Tini Howard, Josh Trujillo, Sarah Graley, Andrew MacLean, Rii Abrego, Benjamin Dewey, and Jarrett Williams, this truly is the last Rick and Morty book you'll ever need-except for all the other ones, as previously noted."

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

EAT YOUR HEART OUT TP VOL 02 REAP WHAT YOU SEW

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251885

(W) Terry Blas, Matty Newton (A / CA) Eva Cabrera

"Blanca is flying high in New York City, on her way to living her dream as a fashion designer. Life looks perfect: a rock-solid found family, a new job with potential, and a hot new boyfriend. What Blanca doesn't need is her overbearing mother to show up, scheming to take her away from it. Not only that, her friends' creative passions are on rocky ground as their beloved nighttime haunt Tableau stands at risk of disappearing forever! With Blanca's first Pride fast approaching, it's up to her and her housemates to create a night to remember and use their wits and talents to save Tableau! But will Blanca's dismissive mother and her boyfriend Charlie's big secret about who he is unravel EVERYTHING before the big night?

The second volume of Terry Blas and Matty Newton's hit graphic novel series Eat Your Heart Out, featuring gorgeous art by artist Eva Cabrera. It's high pressure, high drama, and SO MUCH DRAG!"

In Shops: Jun 03, 2026

LITTLE VISITOR & OTHER ABDUCTIONS HC

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251886

(W) Adam Szym (A / CA) Adam Szym

"The cast and crew of an obscure film recount a tragedy that occurred during its doomed production. A young girl searches for her father in the darkness of the desert and stumbles upon an otherworldly cocktail party. Two strangers nurture violent thoughts in a bitter, lonely child as his village's harvest festival nears. Connecting these three stories is one horrific theme…

From cartoonist and illustrator Adam Szym comes a triptych of otherworldly science fiction horror stories about alien abduction and the negligence and malice that allows it to happen. Including the Ignatz Award-nominated A Cordial Invitation, Little Visitor, and a brand-new tale-Frolicker-this uncanny trilogy of graphic novellas is perfect for fans of The Twilight Zone, The X-Files, and all things beyond our understanding."

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

SKIN POLICE TP

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251887

(W) Jordan Thomas (A / CA) Daniel Gete

"From rising star Jordan Thomas (The Man from Maybe, Mugshots) and viscerally talented artist Daniel Gete (Über) comes a hyper-violent sci-fi/action spectacle that will force you to trust no one . . . not even yourself . . .

In the year 2142, fertility levels around the globe plummeted, and a black market for illegal clone babies emerged. Millions of parents used their own genetic material to welcome these new children, only realizing the horrific consequences far too late. At some point in their life cycle, three in four of these genetic duplicates transform into psychologically unstable killing machines known as "Dupes." Fortunately, the United Nations of Europe has decided to take an active role in containing the growing threat. Their specialized task force has taken up the unenviable task of hunting Dupes before their violence can spread. To the government, they're the Duplicate Identification and Capture Division. To everyone else, they're the ""Skin Police.""

The worst part of the job? It's always the one you least suspect . . .

Collecting Skin Police #1-4."

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE TP VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

OCT248783

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Greg Smallwood

"Compelled to OBLIVION, driven to ENTROPY, all life in our cosmos can only end in one place: COMPLETE ANNIHILATION! For the first time in 70 years, the limitless fury of EC Comics rages back to life to shred the very fabric of the universe itself-and wrench bizarre tales of time and space into our dimensional plane!

Our guides across this riveting introduction to a cosmic maelstrom of strange extraterrestrial entities, malevolent scientists, and terrifying technological catastrophe? Learn to fear the void with the irradiated imaginations of writers Corinna Bechko (Invisible Republic, The Space Between), Christopher Cantwell (Thanos), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix), Ben H. Winters (The Last Policeman), and more as they collide with the wondrously destructive visions of artists Jonathan Case (Green River Killer), Kano (Gotham Central), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Alison Sampson (Department of Truth), Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place), Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer: Reborn) and many more!

The unpredictable return of EC Comics continues here with the quantum comics event of the millennium! Galaxies will collapse. Space-time will be distorted. And your very will to exist, too, shall be broken. . . . Just remember: It's all in the name of SCIENCE!

Collecting Cruel Universe #1-5."

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

QUINNELOPE AND THE UNICORN UTOPIA GN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251889

(W) Hf Brownfield (A) Kayla Coombs

"Enchanted unicorn horns, pirate prawns, dangerous mega sea creatures, and MORE await Quinnelope and friends as they embark on an iridescent island adventure to prove unicorns are really real in the third hilarious volume from comic duo Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield!

It's Quinnelope's favorite day of the year: Rainbow Day! Everyone in Pleasant Towne is celebrating with all things multicolored, including a technicolor parade. But Quinnelope's prismatic party plans screEeEeEEECH to a halt when she's told unicorns aren't real. Oh dear! It's a Rainbow Day IMAGINASTROPHE! ("Imagination catastrophe," as Quinnelope would say.) Devastated by this discovery, Quinnelope is joined by her friends Star and Bub on a quest to Unicorn Island, a dazzling destination that will surely be home to a real unicorn . . . right?! But when the trio arrive to find a colorless curse instead of a mythical one-horned creature, they begin to regret coming to this unicorn utopia. Can Quinnelope and her friends break the curse and escape to tell the tale? And will they EVER find a real unicorn??

Join Quinnelope, Bub, and Star on this tropical friends-to-enemies-to-friends-again adventure on an island hiding a monochromatic secret. Grab your snorkeling gear and deck yourself out in your favorite rainbow outfit in Quinnelope and the Unicorn Utopia, perfect for fans of DogMan and InvestiGators!"

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

CINDY AND BISCUIT GN VOL 02 WILD WILD LIFE

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251890

(W) Dan White (A / CA) Dan White

"The trouble-seeking, monster-bashing duo Cindy and Biscuit are back at it again!

This time, Cindy and her four-legged best friend are keeping busy thwarting alien abductions, battling demonic dolls, and patrolling the nearby woods for all kinds of creepy, crawly, spine-chilling creatures-normal kid stuff. If only unsuspecting parents and school teachers knew of the dangers lurking around every corner, but sometimes being an unsung hero means class participation in between all the adventures!

These dark and delightful tales pack in scares, action, thrills, and occasional quiet devastation. Cindy and Biscuit: Wild, Wild Life collects even more of UK indie comics phenom Dan White's long-running series-and includes brand-new stories for readers of all ages!"

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

MEAT EATERS GN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251891

(W) Meredith McClaren (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

"From cartoonist Meredith McClaren (co-creator of the acclaimed series Black Cloak) comes a punishing and poignant original graphic novel about the monsters that lurk both in the darkness beyond-and within-us all . . .

Let it be said that dying is hard. Nineteen-year-old Ashley Moore found this out firsthand.

All Ashley wanted was to keep her head down and work hard until she could escape the small town where she felt she was stagnating. But after waking up one night covered in blood-and irrevocably dead-Ashley finds her foolproof plan for getting out has gone up in smoke, and that something within her has changed.

Without a heartbeat and with a disturbing craving for fresh meat, Ashley finds herself in a world that exists just beneath our own: a world of ghouls and monsters and things that go bump in the night. Drawn into the realm of the unusual, getting advice from ancient vampires, dodging angry pack leaders, and becoming the reluctant big sister to some wayward werewolves, Ashley finds it increasingly difficult to put away the parts of her past-and herself-that she wants to ignore.

The truth, it turns out, can't stay buried forever.

In this visceral story about the effects of trauma and anxiety, dying is indeed hard. But getting on with it? That can be worse."

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

SESAME STREET BERT & ERNIES SPRING CLEANING HC

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251892

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Ron Cacace, Beth Hughes (CA) Erin Hunting

"Stroll along Sesame Street and join Bert, Ernie, Abby Cadabby, and more of your favorite furry friends in adventures for readers of all ages with this hardcover edition of Sesame Street: Bert & Ernie's Spring Cleaning!

Flowers are blooming and the sun is shining-it's Spring! As the residents of Sesame Street prepare for the annual community Swap Meet, Ernie is having a hard time finding things to give away. Join him and his friends as they learn how great it feels to give to others and make room for new adventures!"

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

SESAME STREET COOKIE MONSTERS DINNER PARTY HC

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251893

(W) Mary Kenney (A) Alison Acton (CA) Erin Hunting

"Stroll along Sesame Street and join Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird, and more of your favorite furry friends in adventures for readers of all ages with this hardcover edition of Sesame Street: Cookie Monster's Dinner Party!

Cookie Monster is excited to host a dinner party for his friends! He needs to set the table, make name cards, and . . . what is he forgetting? Oh no-baking the cookies! What is a Cookie Monster dinner party without cookies?"

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

GOAT MAGIC GN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251894

(W) Kate Wheeler (A / CA) Kate Wheeler

"Destinies collide when a village goat herder meets the palace princess in Goat Magic!

Trill, a spirited goat herder with a unique ability to communicate with her flock, yearns for a life beyond mountain pastures. Her "goat magic" feels common compared to the sorcery taught in the city's prestigious magic schools, which are off-limits to her. Meanwhile, Princess Alya, known as the "Ordinary Princess" and heir to the kingdom of Capeya, doubts her own royal potential.

Their worlds collide when an assassination attempt on the queen leaves Alya cursed to transform into a black goat each sunrise. Seeking refuge in Trill's goat herd, Alya discovers her new friend's hidden talent is her only hope to break the spell. Together, they embark on a perilous journey back to the castle, facing treacherous foes and uncovering a web of betrayal and rebellion.

As Alya battles to reclaim her throne and restore order to Capeya, the girls discover a deep connection, their shared experiences forging an unbreakable bond. When Alya comes face to face with the ones who betrayed her, will she have what it takes to take back the crown and rule an unstable kingdom? Will Trill find confidence in her magic and the growing affection she has for her friend?

With fast-paced action, enchanting magic, and a budding romance, Goat Magic is a captivating graphic novel perfect for fans of fantasy adventure."

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

