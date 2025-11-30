Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #4 Preview: Brainiac's Dark Secret

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #4 hits stores Wednesday. Ronan Kent faces Brainiac's invasion as dark truths emerge in the far future!

THE BATTLE OF BRAINIAC RAGES ON! Ronan Kent has made his last stand to push back the deadly Brainiac invasion threatening all life as we know it…but the truth behind this attack is far darker than even the Man of Steel could possibly predict! The lawless Dark Age of the far future will chill the House of El to the bone in this epic next installment of Book of El!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #4

DC Comics

1025DC0143

1025DC0144 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #4 Rahzzah Cover – $4.99

1025DC0145 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #4 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

1025DC0146 – Adventures of Superman: Book of El #4 Sarah Baslaim Cover – $4.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

THE BATTLE OF BRAINIAC RAGES ON! Ronan Kent has made his last stand to push back the deadly Brainiac invasion threatening all life as we know it…but the truth behind this attack is far darker than even the Man of Steel could possibly predict! The lawless Dark Age of the far future will chill the House of El to the bone in this epic next installment of Book of El!

In Shops: 12/3/2025

SRP: $3.99

