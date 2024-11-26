Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bristol, forbidden planet

After Burning Down, Forbidden Planet Bristol Reopens On 7th December

On the 4th of December last year, England, was forced to close after a fire gutted the comic book chain store at Clifton Heights at Triangle West. Firefighters had 14 engines at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police officers and South Western Ambulance Service were also in attendance. However, it is understood that nobody required hospital treatment as a result of the blaze, and Avon Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed that the blaze had not been started deliberately. Having opened in 1994, it missed out on most of its 30th anniversary celebrations. But it seems that it might be able to squeeze in a couple of weeks' worth. As Bristol's Forbidden Planet store has confirmed it will reopen on Saturday, the 7th of December, just over a year since it was forced to close its doors.

But now Forbidden Planet Bristol will reopen on December 7th with a special reopening event that will feature signings, costumed characters, decorations and goodie bags. As well as re-running the Free Comic Book Day from May 2024 that it missed out on, on re-opening day. Forbidden Planet issued the following statement.

"NOT THE EVEN THE RAGING FIRES OF HELL CAN STOP FORBIDDEN PLANET! The world's greatest science-fiction, fantasy & cult entertainment store returns to BRISTOL on Saturday December 7th 2024! After facing down the Bristol Triangle fire and living to tell the tale, Forbidden Planet's legendary Bristol megastore will be reopening (after much anticipation and public demand) on Saturday December 7th 2024! We'll be celebrating with a wild array of costumed characters, special visitors, festive decorations and launch day goodie bags – along with some amazing events lined up throughout the festive season! December creator signings, themed days and Yuletide events will be announced throughout the festive season – make sure to follow Forbidden Planet's social channels for regular updates!

"Saturday December 7th 2024: Free Comic Book Day 2024 – Bristol Redux! Forbidden Planet Bristol missed out on 2024's Free Comic Book Day so we're bringing FCBD back for our Saturday December 7th reopening! Free Comic Book Day is perfect for fans and newcomers alike – get a taste of the massive range of comics available at Forbidden Planet and join the comics revolution: discover comics for the first time or return to the fold to see what you've been missing! We have bags of comics to give away that will provide you with a perfect starting point. Discover – or rediscover – titles including Conan the Barbarian: Battle of The Black Stone, Hellboy/Stranger Things, Ultimate Universe: Spider-Man: Venom, Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor, Energon Universe Special and much, much more. "Sunday December 22nd 2024 – EXCLUSIVE signing with two Bristol movie legends: Wallace & Gromit directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham! We're very excited to announce that, in advance of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl's highly-anticipated BBC One debut on Christmas Day 2024, we'll be hosting legendary Wallace & Gromit directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham at Forbidden Planet Bristol on Sunday December 22nd 2024! Nick and Merlin will be at the store from 1pm til 2pm signing copies of Titan Books' amazing behind-the-scenes coffee table book The Art Of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl."

And Bristol has its own very special Christmas present, getting Forbidden Planet back just in time.

