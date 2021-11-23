Agatha Harkness Makes A Big Return To Marvel Comics

Spoilers of course. Once upon a time, comedian Stewart Lee pitched Agatha Harkness Princess Of Darkness to Marvel Comics. Which, for rhyming purposes alone, should have been a shoo-in. It did not happen.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as the sorceress governess of Franklin Richards in the Fantastic Four, she would pop up in the Avengers and be part of the Vision and Scarlet Witch's lives, especially involving the birth of Wiccan and Speed.

Marvel Comics Creators Credited On WandaVison - But Why? (Spoilers)
Vision And Scarlet Witch by Steven Englehart and Richard Howell

Oh yes, and she died a couple of times. And she also ended up exposing the Scarlet Witch and The Vision's children's as the phantoms of existence that they were.

Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?

But when Agatha Harkness became a prominent figure in the WandaVision series, which also included phantom versions of those children, there wasn't enough Agatha Harkness on the shelves to meet the demand.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

She did pop by Captain America #28 as a member of The Daughter Of Liberty including everyone from Black Widow and Invisible Woman to Harriet Tubman.

Big News For Agatha Harkness And Mephisto At Marvel Today (Spoilers)

Well, yesterday she returned to Marvel Comics in the Infinity Digital comic series Wiccan & Hulking. Wiccan being Billy Kaplan, one of those phantom children who was reincarnated and is now a superhero – and Imperial consort – in his own right. And whose world has just been turned upside down by mysterious forces. Well, not so mysterious I suppose.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

It was Agatha all along.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

No longer looking after his mother, the Scarlet Witch (who is also in a state of death and rebirth) after all manner of complications. Agatha Harkness now has a new calling.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

A higher purpose that still allows her to play supernatural pranks on her reality-estranged godchildren, as it were.

Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics

So she's back, she's serving a higher purpose in life, where next for Agatha Harkness?

Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #4
(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jodi Nishijima, Matt Milla
November 22, 2021
Series finale! Hulkling and Wiccan (finally) face the magical manipulations of Agatha Harkness!

