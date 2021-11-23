Agatha Harkness Makes A Big Return To Marvel Comics

Spoilers of course. Once upon a time, comedian Stewart Lee pitched Agatha Harkness Princess Of Darkness to Marvel Comics. Which, for rhyming purposes alone, should have been a shoo-in. It did not happen.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as the sorceress governess of Franklin Richards in the Fantastic Four, she would pop up in the Avengers and be part of the Vision and Scarlet Witch's lives, especially involving the birth of Wiccan and Speed.

Oh yes, and she died a couple of times. And she also ended up exposing the Scarlet Witch and The Vision's children's as the phantoms of existence that they were.

But when Agatha Harkness became a prominent figure in the WandaVision series, which also included phantom versions of those children, there wasn't enough Agatha Harkness on the shelves to meet the demand.

She did pop by Captain America #28 as a member of The Daughter Of Liberty including everyone from Black Widow and Invisible Woman to Harriet Tubman.

Well, yesterday she returned to Marvel Comics in the Infinity Digital comic series Wiccan & Hulking. Wiccan being Billy Kaplan, one of those phantom children who was reincarnated and is now a superhero – and Imperial consort – in his own right. And whose world has just been turned upside down by mysterious forces. Well, not so mysterious I suppose.

It was Agatha all along.

No longer looking after his mother, the Scarlet Witch (who is also in a state of death and rebirth) after all manner of complications. Agatha Harkness now has a new calling.

A higher purpose that still allows her to play supernatural pranks on her reality-estranged godchildren, as it were.

So she's back, she's serving a higher purpose in life, where next for Agatha Harkness?

Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #4

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jodi Nishijima, Matt Milla

November 22, 2021

Series finale! Hulkling and Wiccan (finally) face the magical manipulations of Agatha Harkness!