Agnez Mo's 'Long As I Get Paid' Becomes Graphic Novel, Don't Wake Up

Indonesian singer and actress Agnez Mo is creating an all-new original graphic novel Don't Wake Up. I say, creating, Z2 states that it is written by Karla Pacheco, and drawn by Peter V. Nguyen and Andres Labrada.

They quote Agnez Mo as saying "I've always enjoyed storytelling, whether through my songs when I write them or through my music videos when I direct. But now, I'm extremely excited to jump into this new realm of graphic novels. It's been incredibly fun to formulate this fantasy tale that I initially created for my song 'Long As I Get Paid,' which has since come to life as a real comic character. I'm really looking forward to sharing this with my fans as I'm super proud of this first issue and have loved working with this team to help me carry out my vision."

Here's the song in question, with 29 million views.

Inspired by singer Agnez Mo's hit music video "Long As I Get Paid," comes an atypical avenging angel. Walking between the dreamscape and reality, existing outside the forces of good and evil, she follows her own moral code. And her methods of delivering justice aren't swift, which is not good news for John, an unsuspecting artifacts dealer with a nasty pastime and a willful insistence on his own virtue. Don't Wake Up is Catwoman meets The Sandman, where creator Agnez Mo and writer Karla Pacheco will transport you into the dreamscape, seduce you into the heist of a lifetime, and pull you into a battle of gods for the ages.

Agnez Mo is, apparently, the most awarded artist in Indonesia, with a following that number 24 million on Instagram and 18 million on Twitter. She is nominated again for "Fan Army" at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards and won the year prior for "Social Star" – one of 194 awards she has won.

Agnez Mo also collaborated with Timbaland, French Montana, T.I. and recently released her new sassy single, "F Yo Love Song," in advance of a full project coming later this year. So Z2 probably reckon they might be able to shift a fair few copies.

Don't Wake Up is to be published in the autumn in paperback, hardcover, deluxe version and a limited super deluxe version with prints by artists N. Steven Harris, John McGuinness, Gabe Sapienza, and interior artist Peter V. Nguyen.