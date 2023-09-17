Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Ahoy Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits

Collections of Eric Palicki and Wednell Cavalcanti's Black's Myth and The Wrong Earth: We Could Be Heroes by Tom Peyer, Jamal Igle and Juan Castro.

BLACK'S MYTH TP

WRITER | ERIC PALICKI

ARTIST | WENDELL CAVALCANTI

COVER | LIANA KANGAS

B&W | 120 PAGES | $17.99

IN-STORE DATE | 2/4/2024

FOC DATE | 12/17/2023

A stylish noir featuring Janie "Strummer" Mercado, L.A.'s only werewolf private investigator! Strummer tries to prevent a young girl from becoming a monster, with the aid of her suave djinn assistant Ben Si'lat. But will Strummer gain an intern instead? And why is an old enemy sending mysterious packages to her house? "Werewolves and detective stories—two great tastes that go great together." -IGN. Collects issues 1-5 of Black's Myth: The Key to His Heart.

CAPTAIN GINGER: THE LAST FEEDER #2

WRITER | STUART MOORE

ARTIST | JUNE BRIGMAN, ROY RICHARDSON

COVER | JUNE BRIGMAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

The action-packed conclusion! Under assault from all sides, Captain Ginger must choose between his father and the fate of his starship crew. But there's a wild card in the deck: the mysterious Fourth People. Also featuring the mind-bending conclusion of PARTIALLY NAKED CAME THE CORPSE, the AHOY Fifth Anniversary prose serial!



PROJECT: CRYPTID #4

WRITER | LIANA KANGAS, JAZYN STONE, HENRY BARAJAS

ARTIST | TED & RO, SALOMÉE LUCE-ANTOINETTE

COVER | TED & RO, SALOMÉE LUCE-ANTOINETTE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

More creatures! More humor! Liana Kangas (Trve Kvlt) and Jazzly Stone take us on a high-seas adventure with a mermaid made for vengeance, featuring lyrical art by Ted & Ro. Then Henry Barajas (Beyondtopia Legends) and Salomée Luce-Antoinette takes us to France's southeast countryside to confront the fierce and terrifying beast of Gevudan.



THE WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES

WRITER | TOM PEYER

ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO

COVER | JAMAL IGLE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Masked crimefighters from three worlds wage a war to wrest control of campy Earth-Alpha from its cackling, moustache-twirling villains! This AHOY anniversary epic offers thrills and laughs of its own as it resets the WRONG EARTH chessboard for the next series. EXTRA: a new chapter of "Partially Naked Came the Corpse," AHOY's 5th anniversary prose serial!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!