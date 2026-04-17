Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, avengers: doomsday, doctor doom, robert downey jr

Al Ewing Writes Five Doctor Doom One-Shots From July Until March 2027

Al Ewing writes five Doctor Doom One-Shots against Mr Fantastic, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Magneto and Namor From July Until March 2027

Article Summary Al Ewing crafts five Doctor Doom one-shots, each pitting Doom against a different Marvel rival.

The series begins in July 2026 with Doctor Doom vs Mister Fantastic, exploring their bitter feud.

Upcoming issues will feature epic clashes with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Magneto, and Namor.

Challengers Of Doom promises to showcase the full depth of Doom’s power, intellect, and villainy.

Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, is coming to Avengers Doomsday later this year. And so he is all over Marvel Comics in the run-up, and beyond. It's not just the One World Under Doom book they'll be pushing (although it will be that), there will be lots of Doom related products… iuncluding this one. With Al Ewing revealing pivotal confrontations between Doctor Doom and his greatest rivals in Challengers Of Doom, series of comic book one-shots kicking off in July with Challengers Of Doom: Mister Fantastic with Mike Henderson and then every two months into 2027… with Challengers Of Doom: Spider-Man, Challengers Of Doom: Doctor Strange, Challengers Of Doom: Magneto and Challengers Of Doom: Namor. But first, the young Victor Von Doom "faces Reed Richards in a battle of the minds. Discover the secrets that ignite their legendary feud and the fateful events leading to Doom's transformation into the infamous super villain."

Challengers Of Doom will pit the Lord of Latveria against some of the prime movers of the Marvel Universe as a way of illuminating different facets of Doom's power, personality, intellect and skill. Through them, you'll get a full picture of just why Doom is the greatest of all Marvel's villains," says Marvel Comics' SVP, Executive Editor and still in the building, Tom Brevoort. With covers by Fabrizio De Tommaso, Alessandro Cappuccio, Kael Ngu, and Lucio Parrillo.

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MR. FANTASTIC #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

On Sale 7/1

Written by AL EWING Art by MIKE HENDERSON Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO Variant Cover by KAEL NGU Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO On Sale 7/1 CHALLENGES OF DOOM: SPIDER-MAN #1 September 2026

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1 November 2026

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MAGNETO #1 January 2027

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: NAMOR #1 March 2027

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