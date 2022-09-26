Alan Moore Promoting Illuminations With Online Talks And A Free Badge

In April last year, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that Alan Moore was to publish a collection of short stories, out next month, which will include what is anticipated as a takedown on the comic book industry, with "What We Can Know About Thunderman" which is described as a "monumental novella" that "charts the surreal and Kafkaesque history of the comics industry over the last seventy-five years through several sometimes-naive and sometimes-maniacal people rising and falling on its career ladders, Moore reveals the dark, beating heart of the superhero business."

If you like in the UK, the USA or Canada, you can forward any proof of purchase to the publisher Bloomsbury and receive a free badge or pin, depending on your nearest territory.

There are also a number of on-line talks arranged. One with the Guardian newspaper with Stewart Lee, who first interviewed Alan Moore for BBC's Radio 4's Chain Reaction back in the day, and the two have collaborated on a number of projects over the years, including Dodgem Logic and Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle. That will be conducted online on Monday the 3rd of October for the sum of £7 from 8-9pm BST, 3-4pm ET, noon-1pm PT. If you live in the United Kingdom, you can pre-order a copy of Illuminations with your ticket at checkout for a special combined price of £23.

Then on Saturday, October the 10th, Alan Moore will take part in two back-to-back online events, both free, though donations are accepted.

The first with Joseph Beth Books Gifts And Food, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Book Festival, at 10.30am ET.

And then again with Brookline Booksmith and speaker Matt Bell, also in collaboration with the Wisconsin Book Festival, at 11.30am ET. You can also buy copies of the book through the event as well.

