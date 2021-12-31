Alan Moore To Give BBC Maestro Masterclass In 2022

BBC Maestro is a licensed creative e-learning service, in partnership with BBC Studios, where courses are taught by those deemed the most experienced creators in the world through a series of digital tutorials.

BBC Maestro offers never before granted access to the minds of some of the worlds' greatest creative talents, who for the very first time are teaching their craft and their process through a series of very special digital tutorials. Whether you are a novice or an amateur enthusiast, BBC Maestro allows you to indulge in your area of passion from the comfort of your own home and learn from the experts. Each course is beautifully filmed in 4K and offers several hours of content, broken down into 20 to 40 easily digested lessons accompanied by downloadable course notes filled with hints, tips and a breakdown of each Maestro's course.

BBC Maestro is currently available in the following territories: United Kingdom, Isle of Mann, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Australia, South Africa, Canada, India, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland and they are planning on launching BBC Maestro in other territories in the future.

Tutorials currently include classes given by Pierre Koffman, Richard Bertinet, Julia Donaldson, Helena Bonham Carter, Marco Pierre White, Malorie Blackman, Vineet Bhiatia, Steve Mann, Jed Mercurio, Gary Barlowe, David Walliams, Mark Ronson, Doreen Lawrence, Heston Blumenthal, Ozwald Boateng, Sir Tim Rice, Jancis Robinson and Peter Jones. And it seems they are about to add Alan Moore.

Lift up your quills and welcome one of the wafers most gifted storytellers. His worlds and characters dazzle with their originality, and his stories are filled mth energy and intrigue – V for Vendetta. Watchmen and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen to name out a few. This Maestro of storytelling is here to inspire you to create your own magical wonderlands with commitment to the craft of language, story, cast, setting and more.

Each BBC Maestro's course can be purchased for a one-off fee of £80. Those interested can sign up here. This allows the participants to watch and learn as frequently as they like in order to hone their skills.

