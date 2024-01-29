Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: alan scott, Beast World, green lantern, wally west

Alan Scott & Wally West Develop New Powers In Tomorrow's DC Comics

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern has reinvented the Golden Age DC Comics superhero, living in a darker 1940s than previously depicted.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern has reinvented the Golden Age DC Comics superhero, living in a darker 1940s than might otherwise have been depicted previously. But in that darkness, he carries his lantern. And it looks like it's not just Jai West who is getting time travel powers as part of his skill set; it turns out that's what the Golden Age Green Lantern – and Red Lantern have also been doing, without entirely planning to, in Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #4.

Localises personal time travel as the shortest journey between two points for the Golden Age Green Lantern, rather than the Silver Age Flash atomic vibration. Might this be a way for Alan Scott to pop forward to the present day going forward? While in that present day, the Flash, Wally West is demonstrating a new trick with his regular power set against Doctoir Hate in Titans: Beast World #6. Such as avoiding hypnotism from supernatural sources…

…you can't enchant someone who can chant faster than you, it seems.

ALAN SCOTT THE GREEN LANTERN #4 (OF 6) CVR A DAVID TALASKI

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Cian Tormey (CA) David Talaski

Alan Scott's learned the Red Lantern's dark secret! But even if the Green Lantern knows the truth, can he find the will to stop his enemy's monstrous plans?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/30/2024

TITANS BEAST WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Lucas Meyer (CA) Ivan Reis

DR. HATE REVEALED! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 01/30/2024

