Alaska Is A Part Of Canada In Marvel's X-Men Age Of Revelation Future

Alaska is a part of Canada in Marvel Comics' X-Men: Age Of Revelation future, only ten years ahead...

With X-Men: Age Of Revelation kicking off in full swing tomorrow we have some geographic changes to North America to remember…

Alaska is now part of Canada.

Louisiana contains the Haven House of recent X-Men storylines.

Maine is largely uninhabited.

Rhode Island is now the Limbo Lands, which are ruled by the resurrected Darkchild and Juggernaut.

San Francisco is the new capital of the United States of America. What's left of it.

South America has suffered severe climate change due to whatever Storm did to the Sahara Desert.

Texas is now the Independent Free Nation Of Texas which should make them happy.

Oh yes, and Washington, D.C. was nuked. It was the only way to be sure.

Five books tomorrow… how Revolutionary will they be?

Amazing X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation's chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive.

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH! X YEARS LATER, she's taken the name of once-bitter enemy SABRETOOTH – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything.

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE! X YEARS LATER, and Mojo's got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it's fame or fatality in the wildest X-book of the year!

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE! X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir's new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe.

